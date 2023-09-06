Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas break their silence and say divorce was a ‘united decision’

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner released joint statements addressing their divorce Wednesday, saying they “mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.”

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas want to shut down those “speculative narratives” about the dissolution of their marriage. Right now.

The “Game of Thrones” star and Jonas Brothers musician, who filed for divorce in Florida on Tuesday, took to Instagram on Wednesday to break their silence on the matter with a “statement from the two of us.”

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” their joint statement read. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The pair turned off comments on the identical posts, which appeared on each of their Instagram grids.

Jonas, 34, submitted paperwork Tuesday in Florida’s Miami-Dade County, stating that his relationship with the actor is “irretrievably broken.” The “Sucker” singer took legal action soon after reports surfaced over the weekend that he had hired a divorce attorney.

He and the British actor, 27, wed in 2019 after dating for about three years. Jonas’ divorce petition indicates that they intend to share custody of their children, ages 1 and 3, whose privacy they have fiercely guarded.

The filing also confirmed that Jonas and Turner signed a prenuptial agreement, noting that both parties “have the ability” and “should ... be required” to provide financial support for their kids.

The future exes welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in July 2020. Almost exactly two years later, Turner gave birth to a second daughter, whose name they have not revealed.

Times staff writer Christi Carras and Times news researcher Scott Wilson contributed to this report.