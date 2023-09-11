Josh Duhamel and wife Audra Mari announce pregnancy: ‘Baby Duhamel coming soon’

Josh Duhamel and his wife, Audra Mari, announced they are expecting their first child together a day after they celebrated their one-year anniversary.

Josh Duhamel and his wife, Audra Mari, have a new addition to the family “coming soon.”

The “Shotgun Wedding” star, 50, and Miss World America pageant queen, 29, announced they were expecting their first baby together in a joint Instagram post Monday.

A photo shows Mari’s manicured hand holding an ultrasound photo next to a white stargazer lily. The caption reads, “Baby Duhamel coming soon 🤍.”

Advertisement

This will be the first baby for the couple, who tied the knot last year in an intimate ceremony in Mari’s hometown of Fargo, N.D., and the second for Duhamel, who shares son Axl, 10, with his ex-wife, “Black Eyed Peas” hit maker Fergie. Duhamel is also a native of the state.

Fergie was quick to congratulate the couple in the comments section, writing, “I am truly happy for you guys🥰🥰 Axl can’t wait to be a big brother.”

Since their amicable split in 2017, Fergie and Duhamel have been supportive in co-parenting their son. Fergie opened up to “The Talk” shortly after their split, expressing her appreciation of Duhamel. “The good thing is, we don’t lose each other as parents.

“I love Josh,” she continued. “We’re making it work. We’re both working full time right now. We are just making it happen. We’ve got Axl, and we’re just working parents.”

Duhamel echoed Fergie’s sentiments when appearing on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” in December 2018. “Fergie and I had a great relationship,” he said. “I love that girl, and I always will. Unfortunately, we didn’t work. But I will always have her back, and she is the mother of my baby.”

In the same interview, Duhamel expressed that he wanted to have more children and hoped to settle down with a woman he could “be with and have a family with.”

Advertisement

Over the weekend, Mari and Duhamel celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Mari shared a photo of the two holding hands as they exchange vows on their wedding day to commemorate the occasion. “Happy First Anniversary sweet man 🤍,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram photo. “oh how I prayed for you.”