Marc Anthony welcomes his seventh child, first with wife Nadia Ferreira

Marc Anthony in a gray suit posing with his hand on wife Nadia Ferreira's belly. She's wearing a light pink dress.
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira announced the birth of their first child together.
(Mireya Acierto / Getty Images)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira announced the birth of their first child together over the weekend in a Father’s Day celebration post. This is Anthony’s seventh child.

“God’s timing is always perfect,” the couple wrote in Spanish and English in a joint Instagram post on Sunday. “Happy Father’s Day (heart emoji).”

The post included an intimate black-and-white photo of the newborn snuggled in Anthony’s tattooed arm. The picture also shows Anthony holding Ferreira’s hand as she holds the baby’s hand.

The photo caption did not mention the baby’s name, and it was not clear when and where the child was born. A representative for Anthony did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anthony, 54, and Ferreira, 24, a model, former Miss Universe Paraguay and Miss Universe first runner-up in 2021, announced the baby was on the way in February. The pair had tied the knot a month earlier in a star-studded wedding in Miami.

“I love you guys!” wrote singer Maluma, a guest at Anthony and Ferreira’s wedding, on Instagram. He was one of many celebrities who sounded off in the comments section below Sunday’s post, celebrating the birth.

“Congratulations!,” exclaimed Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, winner of Miss Universe 2021, who competed alongside Ferreira. “All love to you!”

Mexican film icon and former Miss Mexico Ana Martín also congratulated the pair, writing, “You already have your blessing by your side, it’s the most wonderful thing for you.”

Other stars who left their well wishes included “Despacito” singer Luis Fonsi, also a guest at the couple’s wedding; Mexican singer Carlos Rivera; and Vietnamese model Nguyễn Huỳnh Kim Duyên, another Miss Universe 2021 finalist.

Anthony has been married three times before. The “Vivir Mi Vida” performer has two adult children from his relationship with Debbie Rosado, two children with his first wife, former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres, and twin teenagers with second wife Jennifer Lopez.

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

