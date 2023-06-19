Marc Anthony welcomes his seventh child, first with wife Nadia Ferreira

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira announced the birth of their first child together.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira announced the birth of their first child together over the weekend in a Father’s Day celebration post. This is Anthony’s seventh child.

“God’s timing is always perfect,” the couple wrote in Spanish and English in a joint Instagram post on Sunday. “Happy Father’s Day (heart emoji).”

The post included an intimate black-and-white photo of the newborn snuggled in Anthony’s tattooed arm. The picture also shows Anthony holding Ferreira’s hand as she holds the baby’s hand.

The photo caption did not mention the baby’s name, and it was not clear when and where the child was born. A representative for Anthony did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anthony, 54, and Ferreira, 24, a model, former Miss Universe Paraguay and Miss Universe first runner-up in 2021, announced the baby was on the way in February. The pair had tied the knot a month earlier in a star-studded wedding in Miami.

“I love you guys!” wrote singer Maluma, a guest at Anthony and Ferreira’s wedding, on Instagram. He was one of many celebrities who sounded off in the comments section below Sunday’s post, celebrating the birth.

“Congratulations!,” exclaimed Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, winner of Miss Universe 2021, who competed alongside Ferreira. “All love to you!”

Mexican film icon and former Miss Mexico Ana Martín also congratulated the pair, writing, “You already have your blessing by your side, it’s the most wonderful thing for you.”

Other stars who left their well wishes included “Despacito” singer Luis Fonsi, also a guest at the couple’s wedding; Mexican singer Carlos Rivera; and Vietnamese model Nguyễn Huỳnh Kim Duyên, another Miss Universe 2021 finalist.

Anthony has been married three times before. The “Vivir Mi Vida” performer has two adult children from his relationship with Debbie Rosado, two children with his first wife, former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres, and twin teenagers with second wife Jennifer Lopez.