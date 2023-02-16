Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira announce pregnancy with their first child

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira announced earlier this week that they are expecting their first child together.

Ferreira made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, posting a close-up photo of her baby bump with the couple each resting a hand atop her belly.

“Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!!” Ferreira wrote, adding, “Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas.” (“Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives.”)

Anthony, 54, and Ferreira, 23, a model and former Miss Universe Paraguay and Miss Universe runner-up in 2021, wed last month in a star-studded wedding in Miami. Soccer and style icon David Beckham was best man, and a host of other celebrities, including singers Maluma, Romeo Santos and Luis Fonsi and actors Salma Hayek and Lin-Manuel Miranda were in attendance.

The couple’s famous friends, including some of their wedding guests and several other beauty pageant winners, sent their congratulations in the announcement post’s comment section.

Advertisement

“Los amo,” (“I love you”) wrote Maluma, also sending a heart emoji.

“So so happy for both of you!” said political commentator Ana Navarro.

“Felicidades mi reina,” (“Congratulations my queen) exclaimed Luiseth Materán, an actor and former Miss Universe Venezuela.

Mexican film icon and former Miss Mexico Ana Martín wrote, “Muchísimas felicidades mi reina hermosa,” (“Congratulations my beautiful queen”).

This is the fourth marriage for Anthony, whose real name is Marco Antonio Muñiz. This will be his seventh child. The “Vivir Mi Vida” performer has two adult children from his relationship with Debbie Rosado, two more grown children from his first wife, former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres, and twin teenagers with Jennifer Lopez.