Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez officially file for divorce after two years of marriage

A woman in a ruffled gray dress poses in front of photos of Grammy Awards
Ariana Grande and estranged husband Dalton Gomez filed to dissolve their marriage on Monday after more than two years together.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily St. MartinStaff Writer 
Ariana Grande and estranged husband Dalton Gomez officially filed to dissolve their marriage on Monday, The Times has confirmed.

The Grammy winner, who’s represented by “disso queen” divorce attorney Laura Wasser, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for ending the two-year marriage.

Gomez filed his response swiftly, in what reportedly was a coordinated effort set up prior to the filing. According to TMZ, the couple has a prenuptial agreement in place.

Their date of separation was documented as Feb. 20. The “7 Rings” singer married Gomez at her Montecito home in May 2021 after a five-month engagement.

Representatives for Grande and Gomez did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment on Monday.

The couple reportedly had put quite a bit of physical distance between them in the last few months, since the two-time Grammy Award winner began filming John Chu’s adaptation of the stage musical “Wicked” in London.

People reported that the “Positions” singer, 30, and the luxury real estate agent, 27, have been “quietly and lovingly working on their friendship” since splitting. Us Weekly‘s sources in July claimed that Grande and Gomez “have been having some issues for months now.”

“They were having issues before she left for ‘Wicked’ filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven’t been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely,” the Us source said.

Shortly after Gomez and Grande’s split went public, the “Thank U, Next” singer’s romance with “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater was revealed. Days later, Slater swiftly filed for divorce from his wife, singer Lilly Jay — with whom he shares a 1-year-old son — The Times confirmed. While it’s unclear whether their split was related to Slater’s alleged romance with his co-star, Jay told Page Six, “My family is collateral damage.”

According to Page Six, Grande and Gomez’s pandemic-era romance entered troubled waters when COVID-19 restrictions loosened up and Gomez was “taken aback” by the pop star’s demanding schedule.

