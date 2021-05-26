Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Music

Ariana Grande finally gives fans a peek at her Montecito wedding to Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande with a microphone wearing a fluffy pink costume
Ariana Grande, shown performing at the 2020 Grammys, shared photos from her wedding day.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Ariana Grande has risen to the challenge of our pics-or-it-didn’t-happen culture: The newlywed just shared photos of her intimate at-home wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, along with a few new details from the big day.

Grande can be seen rocking a Vera Wang gown at her Montecito home in snaps shared with Vogue and on her Instagram feed. The pop star and Gomez, who wore Tom Ford, tied the knot in mid-May after a five-month engagement. They started dating a little before the start of the pandemic, in January 2020.

The dress was described thus: “a custom lily-white silk charmeuse empire waist column gown accented with a sculpted neckline, an exposed bra strap closure, and a plunging back.” Grande looks radiant in it in multiple shots that show off the gown’s rear view.

“Ariana’s mother, Joan Grande, gave her away ... alongside Ariana’s father, Ed Butera, which was a personal high point and one of the most special moments for the bride,” the magazine said Wednesday in its description of the ceremony, attended by only about 20 friends and family as the couple said “I do.”

Entertainment & Arts

Fans can see the “Thank U, Next” singer as masked makeup artist Ash K Holm and hair stylist Josh Liu work on her before the walk down the aisle. Rescue dog Toulouse also made an appearance or two, hanging around in the house and visiting the bride on her wedding day.

Tables were decorated with greenery, glassware and neutral place settings. In other shots, the bride and groom exchanged kisses.

Music

One amusing photo shows the sky-high platform shoes the petite performer, 27, eventually wore to raise up her I-swear-I’m-over-5-feet frame. Also in the shoe department, Gomez, 25, traded his Converse kicks for shiny lace-ups befitting the formal occasion.

Gomez and Grande reportedly decided early on in the process that they wanted to get married at her place — and with a house like the one she bought from Ellen DeGeneres a year ago, can you blame them?

Music
Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

