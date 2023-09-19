Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner settle divorce after contentious court battle

Kevin Costner, in a black tuxedo, walks toward Christine Baumgartner, who is wearing a peach gown
Christine Baumgartner, who married Kevin Costner in 2004, filed for divorce in May.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Share

Kevin Costner and his former wife Christine Baumgartner have reached a divorce settlement, following a months-long battle in court.

“Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings,” a representative for Costner and Baumgartner told The Times in a statement Tuesday. The details of the settlement were not immediately disclosed. Costner’s attorney, Laura Wasser, whose clients include Britney Spears and Kim Kardashian, did not respond to requests for comment.

Baumgartner filed for divorce in May in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, seeking an end to her 18-year marriage with Costner. Both sought joint custody of their three children — Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Despite their prenuptial agreement, what followed was a contentious legal battle as the pair traded jabs in court over how much Costner would pay in child support.

FILE - Christine Baumgartner, left, and Kevin Costner arrive at the Oscars, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Costner and Baumgartner, his wife of nearly 19 years, are divorcing, a representative for the actor said Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Entertainment & Arts

Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine Baumgartner continue to trade jabs in court

In new court filings, Christine Baumgartner asked her now-estranged partner Kevin Costner to provide significant child support and criticized his decision to tell their children of their divorce over Zoom.

June 22, 2023

In a May court filing obtained by NBC News, Baumgartner asked that the “Yellowstone” star provide $248,000 a month in child support, to help cover the cost of their kids’ private school education and healthcare, among other expenses. The former fashion designer noted that Costner makes millions and that she had been a stay-at-home mom since the birth of her first son and currently has no income.

Advertisement

Costner‘s attorney countered by saying the star owed $63,000 each month, according to Insider. The judge agreed and ordered the actor to pay that amount. The outlet also reported that Costner had given Baumgartner $300,000 in July to help cover fees for attorneys and experts. She went on to request an additional $800,000 to cover more expenses.

In July, a judge had to order Baumgartner to leave the family’s Carpinteria beachfront compound after she refused to do so. Costner had provided $200,000 to help cover moving costs, as spelled out in their prenuptial agreement, and offered to pay for additional expenses, according to NBC News. The prenup also required her to leave their home within 30 days of their split.

Kevin Costner wears a tuxedo and shades and smiles at Christine Baumgartner who's wearing a pink lace gown.

Entertainment & Arts

Kevin Costner’s wife, Christine Baumgartner, files for divorce after 18 years of marriage

‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner and his wife, handbag designer Christine Baumgartner, are ending their 18-year marriage.

May 2, 2023

Baumgartner and Costner reportedly first met on a golf course in the 1990s when Costner was rehearsing for his role in the 1996 film “Tin Cup.” The actor was married to his first wife at the time and didn’t start dating Baumgartner until 1999.

The couple split briefly in 2003 — Baumgartner wanted to have children and Costner wasn’t sure he should have more — but the two ultimately worked it out, tied the knot in Aspen, Colo., in 2004, and welcomed three children over the next several years.

This is the second divorce for the 68-year-old Costner. The “Dances With Wolves” star was previously married to Cindy Silva. Their 16-year marriage ended in 1994, and according to Forbes, the divorce was one of the most expensive in Hollywood history, with Silva receiving an estimated $80-million settlement.

Kevin Costner in a cowboy hat and a dark suit in "Yellowstone."

Entertainment & Arts

Kevin Costner breaks silence on ‘Yellowstone’ exit and explains why he left the hit show

‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner addressed his departure from the Taylor Sheridan series at a child support hearing last week and explained why he left the hit show.

Sept. 5, 2023

Advertisement

Times staff writers Carlos De Loera and Emily St. Martin contributed to this report.

Entertainment & ArtsMoviesTelevision
Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement