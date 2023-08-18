Advertisement
Sam Asghari addresses split from Britney Spears for the first time: ‘We will hold onto the love’

Britney Spears, wearing a silver dress, sitting at a dinner table with Sam Asghari, in a blue velvet suit.
Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears on Aug. 16 after 14 months of marriage.
(Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for GLAAD)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Sam Asghari has broken his silence after filing for divorce from Britney Spears earlier this week.

The model and actor shared a statement on his Instagram account Thursday, announcing that the decision to end their 14-month marriage was a mutual one.

“After six years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Asghari wrote in his Instagram story. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S— happens,” he continued. “Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Asghari, 29, and Spears, 41, wed in June 2022 after dating for more than five years. Reports of Spears and Asghari’s separation began to swirl Wednesday afternoon with TMZ reporting they had split after an argument about possible infidelity — allegedly by Spears — about one week ago. Asghari filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday.

While news of the couple’s separation arrived this week, they had been separated since July 28, according to court documents obtained by The Times.

Spears has yet to publicly address the divorce, but instead posted a photo of herself riding a horse on the beach to her Instagram account and wrote that she was “buying a horse soon” in a cryptic post.

“I can’t make up my mind!” she wrote, referring to her choice of two horses.

Spears’ marriage to Asghari is her third. She was married to Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004 and to Kevin Federline from 2004-07. Federline and Spears share two children together, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16.

This is Asghari’s first marriage. Before beginning to date Spears in late 2016, he had previously been connected with fellow model-actor Jessa Hinton.

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

