Sam Asghari addresses split from Britney Spears for the first time: ‘We will hold onto the love’

Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears on Aug. 16 after 14 months of marriage.

Sam Asghari has broken his silence after filing for divorce from Britney Spears earlier this week.

The model and actor shared a statement on his Instagram account Thursday, announcing that the decision to end their 14-month marriage was a mutual one.

“After six years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Asghari wrote in his Instagram story. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S— happens,” he continued. “Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Asghari, 29, and Spears, 41, wed in June 2022 after dating for more than five years. Reports of Spears and Asghari’s separation began to swirl Wednesday afternoon with TMZ reporting they had split after an argument about possible infidelity — allegedly by Spears — about one week ago. Asghari filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday.

While news of the couple’s separation arrived this week, they had been separated since July 28, according to court documents obtained by The Times.

Spears has yet to publicly address the divorce, but instead posted a photo of herself riding a horse on the beach to her Instagram account and wrote that she was “buying a horse soon” in a cryptic post.

“I can’t make up my mind!” she wrote, referring to her choice of two horses.

Spears’ marriage to Asghari is her third. She was married to Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004 and to Kevin Federline from 2004-07. Federline and Spears share two children together, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16.

This is Asghari’s first marriage. Before beginning to date Spears in late 2016, he had previously been connected with fellow model-actor Jessa Hinton.