Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty is under house arrest after threatening Offset on social media

Kenneth Petty, the husband of rapper Nicki Minaj, has been ordered to serve more house arrest time after he shared a video of himself threatening Offset.
In a court order filed Wednesday in the Central District of California, Petty was ordered to serve “up to 120 days in a home detention program” following his social media threats. According to the legal document, Petty “was recorded on video making threatening remarks towards a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.”
In the videos, which have recirculated on platforms like Twitter and Instagram, Petty can be seen with at least two other men standing on a New York City street. In one nearly, four-minute clip Petty asks, “Offset, where you at?” and threatened to “knock them veneers out.”
In another two-minute video, a man accompanying Petty said, “Plan that vacation, you should be planning your funeral, p—.”
The rapper’s husband, Kenneth Petty, was sentenced to a year of home confinement and three years’ probation for not registering as a sex offender in California.
On his Instagram story, Offset seemingly laughed off the threats as he boarded a jet. Earlier this week, the Migos rapper joined Twitch star Kai Cenat for a 24-hour live stream.
A representative for Minaj did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Thursday.
Offset and Petty’s respective spouses, Cardi B and Minaj, have engaged in a long-running feud that can be traced back to a 2018 brawl at a New York Fashion Week party. Petty seemingly shared his video days after the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, where Minaj hosted the evening and Cardi B performed.
Petty’s latest home detention order comes more than a year after he was sentenced to a year of home confinement and three years of probation for failing to register in California as a sex offender. Petty, 45, was convicted in New York in 1995 of attempted rape. He served a four-year prison sentence for that conviction, and was required to register as a sex offender wherever he lives.
Wednesday’s order says that Petty’s probation officer believes his home detention may allow for “closer monitoring” of his activities.
“[The order will] limit his movements, provide a sanction for his non-compliance and hopefully encourage him to reflect upon and reevaluate his current status in the community,” the legal document said.
