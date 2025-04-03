Young Thug’s probation on the line: Prosecutors file motion to get rapper back in custody

Atlanta rapper Young Thug told fans on Wednesday that he’s “all about peace and love,” about an hour before prosecutors filed a motion to revoke his probation.

Rapper Young Thug, months after the end of his long-winding racketeering case, could soon find himself back behind bars.

Atlanta prosecutors on Wednesday filed a motion requesting a judge revoke the “Pushin P” artist’s probation and remand him into custody “without delay.” Prosecutors accused the 33-year-old rapper — born Jeffery Lamar Williams — of violating the terms of his probation by allegedly publicizing the identity of a witness in a “multi-defendant gang murder” hearing via social media.

“Since sentencing, the [Williams] has engaged in conduct that directly threatens the safety of witnesses and prosecutors, compromises ongoing legal proceedings, and warrants immediate revocation of probation,” said the motion, reviewed on Thursday by The Times.

Williams pleaded guilty to gang, drug and gun charges in October, bringing his turbulent RICO trial to an end after more than a year. At the time, a Fulton County Superior Court judge imposed a sentence of 40 years with the first five to be served in prison, but commuted to time served, followed by 15 years on probation. If he were to complete that probation without any violations, another 20 years would be commuted to time served. But if he violates the conditions, he will have to serve those 20 years.

The judge said in October that, among other terms of his sentence, Young Thug is not allowed to associate with gang members or the victims or other defendants of the case. He also cannot promote any criminal street gang or gang activity and can’t use hand signs or terminology that promotes a street gang.

According to the motion, the court previously ordered that the witness “should not be shown on television while testifying.” A “known blogger” allegedly violated that order and shared a social media post revealing the witness’ identity and appearance, according to a screenshot included in the motion.

Williams retweeted the blogger’s post on Tuesday, adding in his caption the witness “is the biggest liar in the DA’s office.” The motion also included a screenshot of the rapper’s post.

Prosecutors said the musician’s since-deleted post “quickly went viral,” garnering more than 2 million views and “thousands” of comments and retweets, many allegedly including “direct threats” to the witness and their family. Screenshots in the motion show that some X (formerly Twitter) users continued to spread the witness’ identity and personal details, including their home address. Another social media user also threatened to “personally make sure” that a prosecutor in Young Thug’s case “is assassinated,” according to another screenshot.

“The escalation from targeting a testifying witness to making a direct death threat against the elected district attorney of Fulton County is a grave and unprecedented attack on the justice system,” the motion said.

Prosecutors said the latest string of social media posts is “part of a calculated campaign of intimidation, harassment and misinformation to undermine the legal process” and alleged that Young Thug’s social media activity “mirror the established acts of criminal organizations.”

The motion added: “[Young Thug’s] probation should be immediately revoked to prevent further harm, ensure compliance with the law, and send a clear message that witness intimidation and threats against public officials will not be tolerated.”

A legal representative for Williams did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment, but the “Go Crazy” rapper seemingly took matters into his own hands Wednesday.

“I don’t make treats [sic] to people I’m a good person, I would never condone anyone threatening anyone or definitely participate in threatening anyone,” he tweeted Wednesday evening, about an hour before prosecutors filed their motion. “I’m all about peace and love.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.