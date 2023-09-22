Are Emma Corrin and Rami Malek dating? Actors seen kissing weeks after U.S. Open outing

Emma Corrin and Rami Malek attended the U.S. Open in New York City earlier this month.

Emma Corrin and Rami Malek are adding fuel to rumors they’re dating as they were seen kissing in London, weeks after sitting together at the U.S. Open.

The stars of “The Crown” and “Mr. Robot,” respectively, exchanged kisses Thursday while walking and playing fetch with one of Corrin’s dogs, according to photos shared by Daily Mail. Corrin, 27, wore a beige trench coat, baggy jeans and a black top. Malek, 42, sported a blue baseball cap, a dark pullover and jeans.

Representatives for Corrin and Malek did not immediately respond to The Times’ separate requests for confirmation.

The Golden Globe-winning actors have been spotted spending time together in public in recent months. A source told People in August that the “affectionate” stars have been seeing each other since this summer, and that Malek “has fun” with Corrin.

In July, Page Six caught the actors sitting together at a Bruce Springsteen concert in London. One of the photos shared by the website shows Corrin whispering to Malek. A month later, the outlet reported the actors had dinner at a seafood restaurant in the United Kingdom. The Sun claimed that the actors are “getting incredibly close.”

Earlier this month, the actors reunited to attend the U.S. Open in New York City.

Malek, who won an Oscar in 2019 for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” was previously linked to co-star Lucy Boynton. She portrayed Mercury’s former fiancée and friend, Mary Austin.

Corrin broke out in 2021 with their portrayal of Princess Diana in “The Crown.” The actor, who is nonbinary, told Vogue in July 2022 about their dating preferences.

“I like people,” they said.