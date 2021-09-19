Advertisement
Awards

Emmys 2021: Emma Corrin celebrates in London wearing ‘crucible’ look with cap and claws

An actor in a column gown with a cap and fingerless gloves with claws
Emma Corrin at the 2021 Emmys celebration at Soho House in London.
(Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images)
By Tracy BrownDigital Editor 
Emma Corrin hit the London festivities for the 2021 Emmys in one of the night’s most memorable looks.

Nominated for their portrayal of Princess Diana in the fourth season of Netflix’s “The Crown,” Corrin appeared in an ensemble composed of a simple gown, a cap and fingerless gloves that showed off their pointy black claws.

The actor described the look, featuring a custom Miu Miu gown and styled by Harry Lambert, as “crucible realness” in an Instagram post Sunday.

Corrin is nominated for lead actress in a drama for her work on “The Crown” along with castmate Olivia Colman, “Lovecraft Country’s” Jurnee Smollett, “In Treatment’s” Uzo Aduba, “The Handmaid’s Tale’s” Elisabeth Moss and “Pose’s” Mj Rodriguez.

In an August interview with the New York Times, Corrin shared how their experience playing Diana on “The Crown” helped them realize their gender identity.

“She was so openhearted to everything and explored so much,” Corrin said. “I feel like Diana helped me explore so many depths of myself and really do a big internal discovery of what I was feeling about everything because she was a very complex person.”

Corrin had updated their Instagram profile in July to share their pronouns (she/they). In an August interview with ITV Granada, they shared how their “journey has been a long one as has still got a long way to go.”

“I think we are so used to defining ourselves,” said Corrin. “That’s the way society works within these binaries and it’s taken me a long time to realize that I exist somewhere in between and I’m still not sure where that is yet.”

Emma Corrin in a gown, cap and fingerless gloves with claws
Emma Corrin at an Emmys event in London.
(Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images)

Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a digital editor and writer working in entertainment for the Los Angeles Times. She helps provide digital content for the Arts and Entertainment sections and has also written for the Travel, Books and Image sections. A Long Beach native, she graduated from UCLA.

