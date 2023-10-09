Camela Leierth-Segura, co-writer of Katy Perry’s ‘Walking on Air,’ found safe after going missing three months ago

Camela Leierth-Segura, a musician who co-wrote Katy Perry’s “Walking on Air,” has been found safe after vanishing from Beverly Hills three months ago.

Camela Leierth-Segura, who vanished from Beverly Hills in June, has been found safe, the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to The Times.

Leierth-Segura, best known for co-writing Katy Perry’s hit “Walking on Air,” had last been heard from on June 29, when she texted a friend in Sweden; her car was last seen June 30, when the license plate on her Ford Fusion was picked up by a police camera leaving Beverly Hills at 2:40 a.m., her friend Liz Montgomery told The Times in August.

“Camela has been found and she is safe,” Montgomery wrote Friday on Instagram. “We would like to thank everyone for your support, we would not have found her without the public’s assistance. I can’t offer anymore details, but thank you!”

Police were not notified that the musician had vanished until the first week of August, when unanswered texts and phone calls had begun to pile up, a Beverly Hills police spokesperson told The Times. Leierth-Segura’s sister, who lives in Sweden, called Montgomery for help after not hearing back from her 48-year-old sibling. Montgomery ultimately called the Beverly Hills Police, requesting a welfare check.

Police found no sign of the singer-songwriter or her beloved 19-year-old cat, Morris, at her residence, and the landlord informed officers that she’d recently been evicted, according to Montgomery. Dead plants lined the balcony, and a “For Rent” sign was posted just outside the one-bedroom apartment. Montgomery filed a missing person report that day.

“She had mentioned it to all of us that she was having trouble; COVID definitely was not helpful for her because she’s a musician, model, actress, all that stuff,” Montgomery said. “And there was no money coming in.”

According to Beverly Hills Police Lt. Reginald Evans, an anonymous source reported seeing Leierth-Segura in Santa Monica on Thursday. The BHPD watch commander requested a follow-up by the Santa Monica Police Department. The Santa Monica Police Department contacted Leierth-Segura and she informed them that she was not in distress and that she did not need any help from police.

“I wanted to let you all know that my friend Camela who has been missing for the past 3 months was found yesterday,” Leierth-Segura’s close friend Cecilia Foss wrote Friday on Instagram. “Her family has asked for privacy and I can’t share any of the details, but she is safe now. Thank you to everyone who helped looking for her and shared her story, and to the Beverly Hills Police Department for doing an incredible job finder her.”