Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Natalia Bryant is here to make sure her father’s mamba mentality ‘stays intact’

Natalia Bryant wears a black, collared top as she sits in front of a microphone.
Natalia Bryant spoke about keeping alive the spirit of her father’s mamba mentality.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
By Carlos De Loera
Share

Natalia Bryant is doing all she can to keep her father’s legacy alive.

The 20-year-old daughter of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant recently spoke about her mission of continuing to promote the mamba mentality.

The 18-time NBA All Star, who died in January 2020 along with daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash, believed the mamba mentality is “a way of life.”

“[I]t’s not an attitude, per se,” Kobe once explained. “It’s a way to live. It’s just trying to get better every single day. It’s not something where you live with a bravado or anything like that. It’s just the simplest form of just trying to get better at what it is that you’re doing.”

Advertisement

The younger Bryant recently talked about what her father’s sentiments have meant in her own life.

A young woman with long brown hair posing in a sleeveless black dress with four round buttons on it

Entertainment & Arts

Natalia Bryant strikes a pose: Kobe and Vanessa’s daughter makes runway debut in Milan

Natalia Bryant, the daughter of late basketball star Kobe and Vanessa, hit the runway for Versace during Milan Fashion Week. ‘Still feels like a dream,’ she said.

Sept. 25, 2023

“Mamba mentality is about constantly trying to be the best version of yourself. It’s putting your best foot forward at all times regardless of all the noise,” the model and USC student told Elle. “I want to make sure that mentality stays intact, because it can be so easy to give up on yourself when things get tough. You have to remind yourself that with positivity and resilience you can do anything.”

Bryant also noted how her family had been an unfailing emotional support system.

“My family is my rock. My mom and my sisters are amazing, and I can always lean on them for support,” she said. “I also have amazing friends and mentors that I love who I know I can count on.”

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 03, 2023 in Inglewood

Sports

A perfect night? Kobe Bryant’s daughter gets Taylor Swift’s ‘22’ hat during L.A. concert

Bianka Bryant, daughter of Kobe and Vanessa, gets ‘22’ hat from Taylor Swift as Eras tour stops at SoFi Stadium for six nights. The Bryants are famously Swifties.

Aug. 4, 2023

Advertisement

Last month, Bryant made her runway debut during Milan Fashion Week. In an Instagram post, she said modeling for Versace “still feels like a dream.”

“I am beyond honored and grateful,” she added. She also took her runway skills to Boss.

LOS ANGELES, CA, SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2015 - Kobe Bryant stands for the National Anthem.

Sports

Complete coverage: Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna among 9 dead in helicopter crash

Complete coverage of the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash.

Jan. 26, 2020

Bryant told Vogue that Donatella Versace “invited me to be a part of something so special.” She told the magazine that her mother helped her find her own personal flair.

“My mom says, ‘Walk like Naomi [Campbell] but remember to be yourself, put your own style to your walk and always with your head held high,’” she told Vogue.

Entertainment & Arts
Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He previously worked at The Times as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement