Natalia Bryant is here to make sure her father’s mamba mentality ‘stays intact’

Natalia Bryant is doing all she can to keep her father’s legacy alive.

The 20-year-old daughter of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant recently spoke about her mission of continuing to promote the mamba mentality.

The 18-time NBA All Star, who died in January 2020 along with daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash, believed the mamba mentality is “a way of life.”

“[I]t’s not an attitude, per se,” Kobe once explained. “It’s a way to live. It’s just trying to get better every single day. It’s not something where you live with a bravado or anything like that. It’s just the simplest form of just trying to get better at what it is that you’re doing.”

The younger Bryant recently talked about what her father’s sentiments have meant in her own life.

“Mamba mentality is about constantly trying to be the best version of yourself. It’s putting your best foot forward at all times regardless of all the noise,” the model and USC student told Elle. “I want to make sure that mentality stays intact, because it can be so easy to give up on yourself when things get tough. You have to remind yourself that with positivity and resilience you can do anything.”

Bryant also noted how her family had been an unfailing emotional support system.

“My family is my rock. My mom and my sisters are amazing, and I can always lean on them for support,” she said. “I also have amazing friends and mentors that I love who I know I can count on.”

Last month, Bryant made her runway debut during Milan Fashion Week. In an Instagram post, she said modeling for Versace “still feels like a dream.”

“I am beyond honored and grateful,” she added. She also took her runway skills to Boss.

Bryant told Vogue that Donatella Versace “invited me to be a part of something so special.” She told the magazine that her mother helped her find her own personal flair.

“My mom says, ‘Walk like Naomi [Campbell] but remember to be yourself, put your own style to your walk and always with your head held high,’” she told Vogue.