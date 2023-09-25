Natalia Bryant strikes a pose: Kobe and Vanessa’s daughter makes runway debut in Milan

Natalia Bryant is officially a runway star.

Bryant, the daughter of late basketball star Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant, made her runway debut Friday during Milan Fashion Week. In an Instagram post shared Saturday, she said modeling for Versace “still feels like a dream.”

“I am beyond honored and grateful,” she added.

For the legendary Italian luxury house, the 20-year-old Bryant wore a black knee-length dress that featured a v-neck and angular shoulder pads. Her look also included a small black handbag and chrome peep-toe Mary Jane flats.

In the comments, stars including Ciara, Viola Davis, Storm Reid, Ashley Park and Kimora Lee Simmons were living for Bryant’s runway debut.

“Okkkk babyyyyy goooo!😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥,” Lee Simmons wrote.

“Beautiful ❤️❤️,” Davis commented.

Among Bryant’s cheerleaders was mom Vanessa, who commented, “I’m so proud of you, baby!”

In her own Instagram posts, Vanessa celebrated her daughter’s milestone. The Versace runway marked her first show since signing with IMG Models in 2021.

“You did it mama!!!! I love you so much and I’m so happy for you @nataliabryant ! Bellísima! 😘 Versace! ❤️.” Vanessa wrote.

Natalia also took her runway skills to Boss. For that show she modeled a brown jacket, a black pencil skirt, a black handbag and black stilettos.

Bryant, who is a student at USC, told Vogue that Donatella Versace “invited me to be a part of something so special.” She told the magazine that her mother helped her find her own personal flair.

“My mom says, ‘Walk like Naomi [Campbell] but remember to be yourself, put your own style to your walk and always with your head held high,’ ” she told the magazine.

Natalia is one of Vanessa and Kobe’s four children. Vanessa is also the mother of the late rising basketball star Gianna, Bianka and Capri. Kobe and Gianna were two of nine people who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.