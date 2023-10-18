Taylor Dayne celebrates ‘Tell It to My Heart’ on ‘GMA’ a year after talking about cancer recovery

Singer Taylor Dayne celebrated 35 years of her hit “Tell It to My Heart” by performing on “Good Morning America.”

Taylor Dayne and electronic dance music trio Cash Cash hit the “Good Morning America” stage on Wednesday to bring new life to her ’80s hit, “Tell It to My Heart.”

Dayne, whose songs also include “Love Will Lead You Back” and “I’ll Always Love You,” spoke to “GMA” co-anchor Lara Spencer about the song’s newest chapter. The singer originally released her “Tell It to My Heart” album — which included the titular single — in 1988.

“This is the 35-year anniversary of ‘Tell It to My Heart,’ and if you’re going to remix it, you’re gonna do it. You’re gonna do it right,” Dayne, 61, told Spencer.

Music Dayne: ‘I’m No Pushover’ Taylor Dayne, whose dance single “Tell It to My Heart” is a Top 5 pop hit, is part sophisticated lady and part Dead End Kid.

Advertisement

Dayne and Cash Cash performed on “Good Morning America” a month after releasing the “Tell It to My Heart” remix in September. In an Instagram post announcing the new song, Cash Cash wrote “we couldn’t pass up the chance to remake this legendary anthem.

“This song was always blasting in our parents’ cars when we were growing up, and hope you guys do the same with this version,” the trio said.

Dayne returned to “Good Morning America” a year after she told ABC News journalist Deborah Roberts of her battle with cancer. Last year, Dayne revealed that she was diagnosed with colon cancer in July 2022.

She detailed the experience to Roberts, revealing that she underwent surgery to remove 10 inches of her colon. She was declared “cancer-free” shortly after the procedure, Roberts said.

The pop artist concluded the interview last year by urging fans to “find the doctor that will tell you the truth.

“Be a warrior for yourself,” she said.