Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Taylor Dayne celebrates ‘Tell It to My Heart’ on ‘GMA’ a year after talking about cancer recovery

A woman with long blond hair in a blue cheetah print dress holding a microphone while performing on stage
Singer Taylor Dayne celebrated 35 years of her hit “Tell It to My Heart” by performing on “Good Morning America.”
(Rob Grabowski / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Taylor Dayne and electronic dance music trio Cash Cash hit the “Good Morning America” stage on Wednesday to bring new life to her ’80s hit, “Tell It to My Heart.”

Dayne, whose songs also include “Love Will Lead You Back” and “I’ll Always Love You,” spoke to “GMA” co-anchor Lara Spencer about the song’s newest chapter. The singer originally released her “Tell It to My Heart” album — which included the titular single — in 1988.

“This is the 35-year anniversary of ‘Tell It to My Heart,’ and if you’re going to remix it, you’re gonna do it. You’re gonna do it right,” Dayne, 61, told Spencer.

Music

Dayne: ‘I’m No Pushover’

Taylor Dayne, whose dance single “Tell It to My Heart” is a Top 5 pop hit, is part sophisticated lady and part Dead End Kid.

Feb. 14, 1988

Advertisement

Dayne and Cash Cash performed on “Good Morning America” a month after releasing the “Tell It to My Heart” remix in September. In an Instagram post announcing the new song, Cash Cash wrote “we couldn’t pass up the chance to remake this legendary anthem.

“This song was always blasting in our parents’ cars when we were growing up, and hope you guys do the same with this version,” the trio said.

Dayne returned to “Good Morning America” a year after she told ABC News journalist Deborah Roberts of her battle with cancer. Last year, Dayne revealed that she was diagnosed with colon cancer in July 2022.

Left, Christina Aguilera on June 28, 2023 in New York City. Right, Britney Spears in Hollywood on July 22, 2019.

Music

Christina Aguilera doesn’t want to be in Britney Spears’ book: Put the genie back in the bottle

Christina Aguilera sends love to Britney Spears ahead of ‘The Woman in Me’ launch. But Aguilera, who came up alongside Spears, doesn’t want to be in the book.

Oct. 17, 2023

She detailed the experience to Roberts, revealing that she underwent surgery to remove 10 inches of her colon. She was declared “cancer-free” shortly after the procedure, Roberts said.

The pop artist concluded the interview last year by urging fans to “find the doctor that will tell you the truth.

“Be a warrior for yourself,” she said.

Entertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement