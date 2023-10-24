Tyrese Gibson has a heated retort after ex-wife Samantha Lee says she’s open to reuniting

Tyrese Gibson responded to ex- wife Samantha Lee’s comments about being open to reconciliation in an Instagram livestream.

Tyrese Gibson has a lot to say about his ex-wife Samantha Lee’s suggestion that she would be open to reconciling with the “Fast X” actor under the right circumstances.

Lee recently spoke about her divorce from Gibson in 2020, just three years after the couple’s marriage in 2017.

“If I had different people in my ear at that time, I would not have made that decision, and that’s the truth,” Lee said in an Oct. 16 livestreamed interview on the “Hardly Initiated” podcast. “I was very, very hurt, I was very angry. ... I was extremely emotionally intoxicated.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lee advised people to “seek wise counsel” when it comes to making life-altering choices and not to lean into impulsive reactions.

The fitness and beauty influencer also revealed that she would be open to reconciliation with Gibson under a certain set of circumstances.

“It’s my daughter’s father so I would say this … if we were both going to show up and we were both going to fight for it equally and sacrifice equally, like you know things that I needed, and you know things that he knows he needed — I wasn’t perfect,” she said. “If we were both willing to fight and we were both willing to do certain things, then yes. … No one wants a broken family.”

Gibson responded to Lee’s podcast statements in a nearly 12-minute Instagram livestream rant and claimed that his ex-wife’s statements were a publicity stunt.

“She is loving it. Congratulations, you went viral again over something else that you said ’cause you trying to build up your YouTube page and get your followers up,” Gibson said of Lee, with whom he shares daughter Soraya. “You packed up a 1-year-old, put a COVID mask on top of the Ring cameras and I was literally in an airplane on my way home to fight for my marriage and my family. You’re heartless. This is all about money.”

Gibson also commented on Lee’s statement about having the right people in her ears advising her.

“If you had people in your ear at the time, they must be still in your ear because you still trying to get $20,000 a month for a 5-year-old,” he said. “You make $160,000 a year on your own. This is all a game. You’re clout chasing.”

The actor and singer — who recently released two singles, “Love Transaction” and “Don’t Think You Ever Loved Me” — clarified that his new songs were not a call to get Lee back.

“I don’t want no one to confuse me releasing songs singing about how I feel about Samantha with confusing me wanting this woman back,” he said. “If I wanted her back, I would have got her back. I don’t want Sam.”