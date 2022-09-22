Kanye West regrets ‘any stress’ he caused Kim Kardashian — and ‘Sway had the answer’

Kanye West, who now goes by the moniker Ye, has walked back some of his social media ire against ex-wife Kim Kardashian, as seen in an interview with “Good Morning America.”

In the “GMA” clip shared Thursday, West sat down with ABC News’ Linsey Davis and said he was sorry to Kardashian, weeks after he put the reality star, her family and her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson on blast in since-deleted Instagram posts.

“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger,” he said to Davis. “But also, ain’t nobody else finna be causing no stress either.”

He added that he needs his ex to “be least stressed and at best sound mind, and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children.”

Advertisement

West and Kardashian share four young children. Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, and the pair have recently butted heads over their co-parenting ways.

Earlier in September, Ye posted screenshots of a text message exchange he had with Kardashian about their children’s schooling. According to the screenshots, West wanted his children to split their time between the Los Angeles private school Sierra Canyon and his newly launched Donda Academy.

“Idea Kids 2 days at Donda and 3 at Sierra Canyon Or 3 days at Donda and 2 at Sierra Canyon Including field trips busing to educational places,” he suggested to Kardashian in a screenshot, which was captioned, “This is co-parenting.”

In the interview, West said he now has some authority over his children’s upbringing, but that he “had to fight for it.” While speaking with Davis, Ye linked his co-parenting conflicts with Kardashian to his recent brand battles with clothing companies Gap and Adidas.

Last Thursday, West terminated the partnership between Gap and his Yeezy brand. A notice from his legal team to top figures at Gap alleged that the clothing brand “has abandoned its contractual obligations” from its original agreement in June 2020.

“It was all of a kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created,” he said. “I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap. There’s a parallel, and the parallel does touch on discrimination.”

Ye also touched on how he and his legal team showed Adidas and Gap “who’s the new boss in town,” and how he is “absolutely” still considering a political career, years after he ran for president in 2020.

In the interview, Davis brought up a viral chat Ye had with radio host Sway in 2013. When the media personality first suggested that West take his Yeezy products directly to consumers, the rapper yelled back, “How, Sway? You ain’t got the answers, man.” But a decade later, West walked back his outburst.

“I will go ahead and say, Sway had the answer,” he admitted to Davis.

More of Davis’ full conversation with the “Bound 2" rapper can be seen in the Thursday ABC News Live special “A Conversation With Ye: Linsey Davis Reporting,” which will air at 7 p.m. Eastern time on ABC and stream on Hulu at 8:30 p.m. ET.