Jeremy Renner aims to ‘be exceptional’ after exploring ‘EVERY type of therapy’ post-accident

Jeremy Renner provided another update on his physical and mental health following his January snowplow accident.

Jeremy Renner is determined to take full advantage of life since his near-fatal snowplow accident in January.

The “Arrival” actor provided an update on his physical and mental health Monday night on Instagram, emphasizing that he has done all he can to get himself back to full strength.

“I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th … everyday , countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on,” he wrote.

And while he’s pushed his body to the limit, Renner says his mental fortitude has helped him most during recovery.

“My greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better,” the Oscar nominee wrote. “Be exceptional… I feel it’s my duty to do so. Not to squander my life being spared , but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure. I thank you all. #loveandtitanium.”

Renner was crushed by a 14,330-pound snowplow on New Year’s Day and hospitalized for a slew of injuries including eight ribs that were broken in 14 places, a collapsed lung and a broken tibia, shoulder, mandible, face, jaw and eye socket. His right knee and both ankles were broken, his clavicle was broken and one of his ribs had pierced his liver.

The incident occurred after the “Hawkeye” star exited the vehicle without setting the parking brake. When the snowplow began rolling toward his nephew who was stuck in the snow, Renner attempted to jump back inside to stop it and was pulled under one of the tracks.

The Marvel action hero has long cited his mental determination as the key factor in paving the road to full health.

“I chose to survive. You can’t kill me. No way,” Renner told ABC News in March. That Diane Sawyer interview was his first since being injured.

After the accident, the “Hurt Locker” actor said, he wondered, “What’s my body look like? Am I just gonna be a spine and a brain like a science experiment?” Now, when he looks in the mirror, he sees “a lucky man.”

The accident was so serious that he even wrote his family a goodbye letter, fearing the worst.

“I’m writing down notes in my phone, the last words to my family,” Renner told Sawyer.

Speaking with Jimmy Kimmel in April, “The Town” actor recalled that many of his friends thought he was dead. He described lying in the hospital bed as messages flooded in, feeling “like it was an open casket and you’re living through it.”

Times staff writers Christi Carras, Emily St. Martin and Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.