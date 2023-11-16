Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Dana Carvey, wife mourn death of son Dex Carvey, 32

Dex Carvey, in an orange puffer jacket, talks into a mic.
Dex Carvey performs stand-up at a Burbank venue in 2022.
(Michael S. Schwartz / Getty Images)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Share

Comedian Dana Carvey and his wife, Paula Zwagerman, are mourning the death of their son Dex Carvey, who they said died Wednesday night of an accidental overdose.

“Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy,” the couple posted in a statement to Carvey’s X account on Thursday afternoon. “Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose.”

A representative for Carvey confirmed the authenticity of the post to The Times on Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

“Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things — music, art, film making, comedy — and pursued all of them passionately,” they continued in the statement.

Dana Carvey wears a black and white suit and smiles and poses next to Paula Zwagerman, who is in a white suit.
Dana Carvey and Paula Zwagerman described their son Dex Carvey as “a beautiful person.”
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)

Carvey — “Wayne’s World” star and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member — and Zwagerman described their son as a “beautiful person” and someone who “loved life.”

“And when you were with him, you loved life too,” the statement read. The couple said they treasured his handmade birthday cards. “He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family; his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee ... We will miss him forever.”

The couple ended their statement by acknowledging others who are “struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction.”

Carvey and Zwagerman married in 1983 and welcomed Dex in 1991. They had a second child, Thomas Carvey, in 1993. Both of Carvey’s children have followed in his footsteps, pursuing a career in comedy, starting with stand-up. Dex most recently collaborated with his father and brother on the podcast series “The Weird Place,” which was launched with Conan O’Brien’s company, Team Coco.

Advertisement
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing in the hit series “Friends,” has died. He was 54. The Emmy-nominated actor was found dead of an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ, which was the first to report the news. Both outlets cited unnamed sources confirming Perry’s death. His publicists and other representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)

Television

Full coverage: Matthew Perry dead at 54

Matthew Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28. ‘Friends’ stars and others shared tributes to the actor.

Oct. 30, 2023

Entertainment & ArtsTelevisionMoviesStand-Up Comedy
Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times on the Fast Break entertainment news team. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he wrote award-winning features. His work can also be found at his hometown newspaper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, Voice of San Diego and San Diego Reader.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement