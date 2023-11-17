Snoop Dogg is quitting weed, Martha Stewart canceled Thanksgiving. Has the sky fallen?

Snoop Dogg says he’s swearing off smoke, and Martha Stewart says she’s hanging up her Thanksgiving apron. Could they be cooking up something unexpected?

Was Snoop Dogg giving up weed and Martha Stewart canceling Thanksgiving on your 2023 bingo card?

As for whether Long Beach has frozen over, or a Thanksgiving ham can fly, this story is still developing. But The Times can confirm that after a decades-long devotion to marijuana, Snoop is looking at the next episode.

The “Gin and Juice” rapper shared the big news on his social media accounts Thursday, telling his fans he’s “giving up smoke.” And Stewart appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” the same day and said she’s too “turkeyed out” to host a Thanksgiving dinner.

“After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time,” Snoop shared in a message via Instagram and X, formerly Twitter.

Just last month, Snoop appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” jesting about his weed connections all over the world. Apparently “Next Friday” star Mike Epps had traveled to Iceland but didn’t know where he could pick up some weed on the island. He called his buddy Snoop and, sure enough, he knew a guy.

“Last time I checked I was the plug to your plug. I’m the connect. You know it’s good to have friends that have friends, international and global, able to get you medicated and dedicated no matter where you at,” he joked to Kimmel.

Some people are wondering if this announcement means the rapper is cooking up something else. An edibles business venture, perhaps? Snoop does have his own cereal, ice cream, cookbooks, apparel, even a coffee and kush mug complete with a functional ceramic pipe affixed to the handle.

The hip-hop icon and the homemaking savant have been close friends for more than 15 years, and their unlikely pairing has been celebrated with various cooking shows, television and radio guest appearances, brownie bake-offs and, of course, VH1’s Emmy-nominated celebrity cooking show “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.”

So what gives now?

“I gave up Thanksgiving,” Stewart told Clarkson, noting that several of her guests had canceled. “I called up my chef friend, and I said we’re not doing Thanksgiving. I’ve also cooked like 14 turkeys already for my TV show.” Stewart is planning to visit five different friends for the holiday and taste their various courses, so maybe Snoop’s house is one of her stops.

The two are still busy collaborating. This month they unveiled a collection of limited-edition crossbody bags called “Best Bud Bags.” The accessories feature lighter latches and tiny storage pockets inside. They were going for $99 a pop before they sold out.

“Fashion? Function? Yes! My best bud @snoopdogg and I are excited to announce the November 9th release of our limited edition BIC EZ Reach Lighter bags, featuring luxury details and a custom latch to keep your EZ Reach lighter from being ‘borrowed,’” Stewart posted on Instagram last week.

It could be that Snoop and Stewart both just exhausted their typical MO’s: 14 turkeys is a lot of birds, and Snoop has been shrouded by a thick cloud of smoke since the ’90s.

Maybe fashion will be their collaborative focus moving forward.