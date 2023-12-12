Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. get married in their backyard, surrounded by famous pals

Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. got married in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles.

Kat Dennings and singer Andrew W.K. were dating? Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. are married? Whew. After a whirlwind romance, the couple is official after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony last month.

Vogue announced their union Monday , alongside exclusive photos of the nuptials that took place at the duo’s L.A. home.

“We realized that a small home wedding was too cozy to resist,” the “2 Broke Girls” star told the outlet. “Plus, all our stuff was there so we wouldn’t have to pack anything.”

Dennings noted that she and the “Party Hard” singer planned the event themselves and kept the guest list small, with only about 15 people attending.

Included in that tight-knit group were celebrity couple Brenda Song and “Home Alone” actor Macaulay Culkin. Song and Dennings appeared together in the Hulu comedy series “Dollface.”

Song has previously spoken of the co-stars’ real-life friendship and how it strengthened their onscreen depiction of friendship.

“I feel really lucky because Kat Dennings is actually one of my best friends in real life,” Song told BuzzFeed in 2022. That’s one of the things that drew me to this show right off the bat, was just how relatable the friendships were, because friendships are not perfect. I think it’s tricky when you’re trying to relay female friendships onscreen because they are tricky.”

Featured in Monday’s article was a tender photo captured of the “Suite Life of Zack and Cody” actor being wrapped in an embrace with Culkin at the wedding.

“Brenda and Mack, our dear friends,” Dennings commented on the snap. “Brenda has been there for me through so much, I’m so grateful for her and for having them both in our lives.”

As for how the newlyweds first met, they claim it happened under “mystical circumstances.”

“It quickly became obvious that we were made for each other,” the “Thor: Love and Thunder” actor recalled. “About three years ago, Andrew had come to visit me for the first time. At the end of his trip, we couldn’t imagine ever separating. We actually proposed to each other in the kitchen at the exact same moment.”

Dennings and W.K. first publicly announced they were dating in April 2021 and just one month later, Dennings posted photos of the two wearing engagement rings on Instagram with the caption, “Don’t mind if I do.”