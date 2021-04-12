Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Shook by Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song’s baby news? You’re not alone

A black-and-white portrait of Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin
Actors Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin have welcomed a baby boy.
(Jesse Fiorino)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Two of Hollywood’s biggest former child stars just welcomed a child of their own.

Actors Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin, best known for their respective breakout roles in “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” and “Home Alone,” announced the birth of their baby boy Monday, and the internet is sufficiently shook. Dakota Song Culkin, named after Culkin’s late sister, was born April 5 in Los Angeles.

“Mother, Father and Baby are all healthy and happy,” read a statement from Culkin’s publicist, provided to The Times. “Says the new parents, ‘We are overjoyed.’”

Twitter was abuzz Monday morning with astonished reactions to the celebrity couple’s baby news, as many were unaware they were a couple at all. According to People magazine, the entertainment industry veterans have been together since 2017 after meeting on the set of the film “Changeland.”

“We practice a lot,” Culkin, 40, recently told Esquire of their plans to start a family. “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’”

“You can’t be around him and not be happy,” Song, 33, added of her relationship with Culkin.

If you were today years old when you found out Song and Culkin were partners — let alone new parents — you’re not home alone (sorry). Several Twitter users expressed shock and awe upon discovering that Song, who portrayed lovably shallow hotel heiress London Tipton in Disney Channel’s “The Suite Life,” and Culkin, who outwitted intruders as 8-year-old Kevin McCallister in the beloved “Home Alone” films, have been dating for years.

“If you had told 10 year old me that london tipton and kevin mccalister would have a child together one day i would’ve been so shocked,” one person wrote in a tweet that has amassed more than 7,000 likes.

“The real news isn’t so much the baby, but the fact that Kevin McCallister and London Tipton are in a relationship,” echoed another.

After meeting Song on “Changeland,” Culkin went on to guest star in an episode of his girlfriend’s Hulu series “Dollface,” which premiered in 2019. His resume also includes “Kings,” “Robot Chicken” and the upcoming 10th season of “American Horror Story,” while Song has starred in “Secret Obsession,” “Station 19" and the Oscar-winning film “The Social Network.”

See more reactions to their baby announcement below.

Entertainment & Arts
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

