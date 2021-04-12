Shook by Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song’s baby news? You’re not alone
Two of Hollywood’s biggest former child stars just welcomed a child of their own.
Actors Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin, best known for their respective breakout roles in “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” and “Home Alone,” announced the birth of their baby boy Monday, and the internet is sufficiently shook. Dakota Song Culkin, named after Culkin’s late sister, was born April 5 in Los Angeles.
“Mother, Father and Baby are all healthy and happy,” read a statement from Culkin’s publicist, provided to The Times. “Says the new parents, ‘We are overjoyed.’”
Twitter was abuzz Monday morning with astonished reactions to the celebrity couple’s baby news, as many were unaware they were a couple at all. According to People magazine, the entertainment industry veterans have been together since 2017 after meeting on the set of the film “Changeland.”
“Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu is denying actress Brenda Song’s claim that she was “not Asian enough” to audition for the film.
“We practice a lot,” Culkin, 40, recently told Esquire of their plans to start a family. “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’”
“You can’t be around him and not be happy,” Song, 33, added of her relationship with Culkin.
If you were today years old when you found out Song and Culkin were partners — let alone new parents — you’re not home alone (sorry). Several Twitter users expressed shock and awe upon discovering that Song, who portrayed lovably shallow hotel heiress London Tipton in Disney Channel’s “The Suite Life,” and Culkin, who outwitted intruders as 8-year-old Kevin McCallister in the beloved “Home Alone” films, have been dating for years.
Disney reportedly has plans for a reboot of the beloved 1990 film “Home Alone,” and original star Macaulay Culkin is totally on board — sort of.
“If you had told 10 year old me that london tipton and kevin mccalister would have a child together one day i would’ve been so shocked,” one person wrote in a tweet that has amassed more than 7,000 likes.
“The real news isn’t so much the baby, but the fact that Kevin McCallister and London Tipton are in a relationship,” echoed another.
After meeting Song on “Changeland,” Culkin went on to guest star in an episode of his girlfriend’s Hulu series “Dollface,” which premiered in 2019. His resume also includes “Kings,” “Robot Chicken” and the upcoming 10th season of “American Horror Story,” while Song has starred in “Secret Obsession,” “Station 19" and the Oscar-winning film “The Social Network.”
See more reactions to their baby announcement below.
if you had told 10 year old me that london tipton and kevin mccalister would have a child together one day i would've been so shocked pic.twitter.com/4YO2ovCvJ1— umamah (@miasxnicholas) April 12, 2021
the real news isn't so much the baby, but the fact that Kevin McCallister and London Tipton are in a relationship https://t.co/e1YcPn7Acg— Jessie Rae Price (@jessieraeprice) April 12, 2021
Mr Moesby when he catches Macaulay Culkin and London Tipton’s child running in the lobby: pic.twitter.com/gLylQR4fF1— Al Jefferson Stan Account (@big_al_hoops) April 12, 2021
April 12, 2021
None of us knew. Absolutely no one lmfao pic.twitter.com/ksYpLfm3Sk— Adriana Cloncs (@AdrianaCloncs) April 12, 2021
Same lol— Justie🏆 (@camiajxo) April 12, 2021
Since London Tipton is trending it's time to bring back this golden clip of Mr.Moseby giving her driving lessons pic.twitter.com/ijo7MP3NOV— Everyday I wake up (@TheFknLizrdKin2) April 12, 2021
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.