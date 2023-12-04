Vanessa Hudgens, baseball player Cole Tucker spark wedding rumors in Mexico

Vanessa Hudgens has reportedly wed MLB shortstop Cole Tucker less than a year after getting engaged.

The “High School Musical” alum and Colorado Rockies outfielder are said to have tied the knot Saturday in Tulum, Mexico, where she was photographed on the beach wearing a white gown, TMZ and People reported Monday.

Representatives for Hudgens and the Rockies did not respond Monday to The Times’ requests for confirmation and neither has yet posted about the event on their social media.

Page Six reported that “The Princess Switch” star wore a Galia Lahav gown at a beachfront welcome party where she posed with her manager, Evan Hainey. Hainey reportedly congratulated her on her nuptials in a private Instagram post but did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Hudgens’ “High School Musical” co-star Monique Coleman also appeared to be at the tropical locale and posted photos on her Instagram stories over the weekend, according to People and Us Weekly. The purported bride was also photographed on the beach wearing a white swimsuit.

Hudgens, 34, and Tucker, 27, found love while quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic. Self-proclaimed “go-getter” Hudgens, who was newly single after dating “Elvis” star Austin Butler for nearly nine years, said she first met Tucker through a Zoom meditation meeting. After a mix-up about a gif, she “fully just slid into his DMs.”

“[I] was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move,” she said in a May 2021 appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

The “Grease Live!” star and athlete sparked dating rumors in November 2020 when they were photographed out and about together. But they didn’t make their red-carpet debut until November 2021 when they stepped out with Hudgens’ mom at the Hollywood premiere of her musical film, “Tick, Tick ... Boom!”

The pair announced their engagement in February with a joint Instagram post that said they “couldn’t be happier.” Hudgens showed off her diamond engagement ring in photos from a trip to Paris that accompanied the announcement.

Friends also celebrated the “Dead Hot” star in October with a girls’ trip and funeral-themed night for her bachelorette party.

“Dress code: All Black for the Bride in White,” wrote “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland.