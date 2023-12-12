Comedian Kate Micucci reveals ‘surprise’ lung cancer diagnosis: ‘Never smoked a cigarette’

Comedian, voice actor and musician Kate Micucci said she is on the road to recovery after undergoing lung cancer surgery earlier this month.

Micucci, known for “The Big Bang Theory” and animated series “Ducktales” and “Steven Universe,” said in a “sick tok” video posted last week that her doctors caught her lung cancer early and removed the impacted cells. Even with the good news, Micucci said she found her diagnosis “pretty weird.”

“I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life — it was a surprise,” she said. “But I also guess it happens.”

The American Cancer Society said that not everyone who is diagnosed with lung cancer has a history of smoking. Nonsmokers can develop lung cancer from “exposure to radon, secondhand smoke, air pollution, or other factors,” the American Cancer Society said. Lung cancer can also be a result of exposure to asbestos, diesel exhaust and other chemicals.

The comedian also shared a video and a photo from her time in the hospital. In a clip following her announcement, Micucci walks around the hospital in a medical gown holding her IV pole while admiring the “pretty nice” artwork on the walls. In a photo at the end of her TikTok, Micucci poses on her hospital bed with a small box of cereal, a banana and her food tray.

The 43-year-old comedian got her start in the early aughts with appearances in several TV series including “Malcolm in the Middle,” “Four Kings” and Disney Channel’s “Cory in the House.” The actor, also known for her wide eyes and signature short bob, is half of the irreverent, Emmy-nominated musical duo Garfunkel and Oates. Comedian Riki Lindhome also makes up the “Loophole” group.

Micucci starred in shows “Raising Hope” and “Big Bang Theory.” She also has lent her voice to dozens of animated projects. Her most recent voice acting credits include the children’s adventure series “Nature Cat,” Disney Channel’s newest take on “Ducktales” and the miniseries, “Doc McStuffins: The Doc and Bella Are In!”

Earlier this month, Micucci released “My Hat,” a 14-track album of quirky folk songs. During her video last week, Micucci reassured her fans, “I’m all good.”

She continued: “It’s been a little bit of a trip. [Will] probably be moving slow for a few weeks and I’ll be back at it. Can’t wait to be [painting] more, I’ll be painting soon I think.”