Martin Lawrence calls Jamie Foxx ‘one of the best’ in update amid health scare

Martin Lawrence is reassuring fans about the health trajectory of fellow actor-comedian Jamie Foxx amid questions following the Oscar winner‘s recent medical issue.

“I hear he’s doing better. … My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood,” Lawrence told “Extra” during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony Thursday.

“Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person,” the 58-year-old “Bad Boys” star added.

Foxx, 55, has reportedly been hospitalized in Atlanta, Ga., since he suffered an unspecified “medical complication” on April 11, according to his daughter Corinne Foxx.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” Foxx’s family said in an April 12 statement posted on Corinne’s Instagram page. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Representatives for Foxx did not respond to The Times’ requests for comment and no official remarks beyond the Foxx family statement have been made.

According to TMZ, the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” actor was taken to a hospital early last week and his condition was serious enough that his family members, some of whom were out of town, traveled there to see him. The site said the actor is “communicating now, and that’s good news,” but had no details on Foxx’s medical issue either.

CNN and “Entertainment Tonight” reported early this week that Foxx remained hospitalized in Georgia. His celebrity friends and fans — including Oscar winner Viola Davis and two-time co-star Kerry Washington — also have shared public messages of support.

The multihyphenate entertainer had recently been working in Atlanta and in the U.K. on the Netflix film “Back in Action.” The movie co-stars newly unretired actor Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close, but the production has been plagued with “meltdown” rumors for weeks.

Filming resumed shortly after Foxx’s health scare with stunt doubles standing in for him, according to TMZ, which said that filming is supposed to wrap this week despite the actor’s absence.