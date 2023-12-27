Advertisement
Kevin Hart sues former assistant and YouTuber Tasha K for defamation, extortion

Kevin Hart wears a gray blazer and black turtleneck as he poses for photos at an event
Kevin Hart has filed a lawsuit alleging defamation and extortion after his former assistant gave a tell-all video interview that was published online.
(Andy Kropa / Invision / Associated Press)
By Carlos De Loera
Kevin Hart is getting litigious after former assistant Miesha Shakes did a tell-all interview about him with YouTube host Tasha K.

In the recent chat, Shakes alleged that Hart had cheated on his wife several times, had gotten a woman pregnant and had a serious gambling problem.

Now, in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Hart has sued Shakes, Tasha K — whose legal name is Latasha Kebe — and Kebe’s company, Kebe Studios LLC for defamation, civil extortion, breach of contract and invasion of privacy.

In an Instagram preview to the interview that was posted this week, Tasha K’s edited caption read, “We never accused him of impregnating another woman.. it was only cheating‼️”

From 2017 to 2020, Shakes was employed by Hart’s company, K. Hart Enterprises Inc. For part of that time, she served as the “Ride Along” actor’s personal assistant, according to court documents obtained and reviewed by The Times.

Hart’s legal team said Shakes violated a 2022 nondisclosure agreement when she gave the interview to Kebe.

“Shakes shall not directly or indirectly disclose, exploit or disseminate Confidential Information to any person or entity whatsoever, including but not limited to friends, family members, journalists, tabloids, television or radio programs, websites, or internet social media (e.g., Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, etc.) ... or threaten to do so,” the NDA said, according to the court documents.

During the interview, Shakes said there were “loopholes” in her NDA that meant she wouldn’t face legal ramifications for her words. Hart’s legal team is disputing that and alleges that the interview included “false and defamatory statements regarding Hart and certain legal disputes in which he had been involved.”

Hart is also alleging that someone affiliated with Kebe informed Hart’s representatives that the then-unreleased interview included claims that could harm Hart’s reputation. Kebe’s affiliate said the interview would be published “unless Hart paid a ransom of $250,000,” according to the filing.

No money was paid, but the “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star’s attorney hit Kebe with a cease-and-desist letter, the filing said, advising her not to publish the chat due to the “intentional interference with contractual relations” between Hart and Shakes and informing her that Hart had notified law enforcement of the “ransom.”

Kebe proceeded to post the interview on her pay-to-view subscription website on Dec. 22.

Hart is suing for general damages, compensatory damages and legal fees.

Representatives for Hart, Kebe and Kebe Studios did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Wednesday. Shakes has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.

Kebe is no stranger to lawsuits over her interviews.

In 2018, Kebe posted more than 20 videos with a woman who said she knew Cardi B before the performer hit the big time and alleged that the Grammy-winning rapper had used cocaine, contracted herpes and engaged in prostitution. Cardi B sued for defamation in federal court in 2019 and won her case in January 2022.

Kebe was ordered to pay Cardi B a total of $4.25 million in compensatory and punitive damages as a result of losing the defamation suit, the Root reported.

“We lost the appeal... against #CardiB sad day.. but I’m gonna be alright...“ the YouTuber wrote in March on Instagram after her appeal was rejected. “I appreciate all your love & support. Throughout this fight. Today we throw in the white flag... what happened will never happen again... To Cardi and her team, I apologize sincere. We Live, & Learn...

“Talk about a check my mouth can’t cash!!” she wrote in the caption. In June, Kebe filed for bankruptcy.

But in November, apparently undaunted, Kebe interviewed a man who said he had been an assistant to and “close friend” of Will Smith and alleged that he had seen the actor having sex with another actor, Duane Martin. Smith’s rep called the story “completely fabricated,” while the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, said she and her husband might sue over the Tasha K interview.

Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He previously worked at The Times as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

