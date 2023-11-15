Will Smith rejects sex allegations by former ‘friend.’ And Jada? She says they may sue

Jada Pinkett and Will Smith are both dismissing allegations made this week by a man claiming he was formerly a close friend of the “Independence Day” actor.

Will Smith’s rep says a new allegation that the Oscar winner was caught having sex with actor Duane Martin is “unequivocally false.” Jada Pinkett Smith declares “We suin’” when paparazzi and reporters swarm her as she’s getting into a car in New York City. And Martin apparently isn’t going to dignify the situation with an answer.

The story sparked Monday night after YouTuber Tasha K tweeted a tease to an upcoming “unWine With Tasha K” interview with Brother Bilaal, a man who says he was a former assistant and “close friend” to Will Smith.

“Will Smith will WISH this interview NEVER happened!” the text accompanying the highlights video said. “This is one of the closest people to Will aside from Jada to sit down and tell all about him. From meeting Jada, Tupac, Will’s sexuality and manhood size, he KNOWS and TELLS it ALL!!”

Advertisement

Once Bilaal dishes on many of those topics, he goes a step further.

“And then I saw sexual acts. One I walked in on,” Bilaal says in the teaser, talking about what he said he experienced while working on Team Smith.

“Who’d you walk in on?” Tasha K asks.

“Him and Duane Martin,” Bilaal says before describing what he allegedly saw happening between the Oscar-winning A-lister and the “L.A.’s Finest” actor.

“Let me process that for a second,” Tasha K says. Then Bilaal adds graphic alleged details.

“OK then,” the host says calmly, and the teaser concludes.

Will Smith’s rep was blunt Tuesday when giving a statement to TMZ, calling the story “completely fabricated” and “unequivocally false.” Included was an unnamed source’s allusion to legal actions being considered.

Then Wednesday morning, that same celebrity gossip outlet caught Jada Pinkett Smith on camera leaving the iHeartRadio offices in Manhattan. Between the building’s door and her car door, while talking on a cellphone, the “Red Table Talk” co-host popped off with the “We suin’” comment to reporters and paparazzi who were gathered around her looking for a reaction.

Advertisement

And Duane Martin isn’t saying anything, apparently on principle, according to TMZ. However, he and ex-wife Tisha Campbell laughed off similar allegations years ago.

“Our theory is that it’s really a slave mentality. Whenever the Black community has leaders, potential leaders or a family unit, we emasculate them,” Campbell told Essence magazine in 2007. “You don’t ever see them do that to Ben Affleck or Matt Damon. They can be friends, and be powerful individually or collectively and do amazing things.”

Martin added: “It’s a Brat Pack when white people do it.”

Meanwhile, the Root pointed out Wednesday that Tasha K — real name Latasha Kebe — is no stranger to legal action, writing, “This is the same woman who was embroiled in a legal battle with rapper Cardi B for years and is now having to pay her $4.25 million as a result of losing the defamation suit.”

In 2018, Tasha K posted more than 20 videos with a woman who said she knew Cardi B before she hit the big time and that the Grammy-winning rapper — real name Belcalis Almanzar — had used cocaine, contracted herpes and engaged in prostitution. Cardi B sued in federal court in 2019 and won her case in January 2022, with Tasha K’s appeal rejected this past March.

“We lost the appeal... against #CardiB sad day.. but I’m gonna be alright... “ the YouTuber wrote in March on Instagram. “I appreciate all your love & support. Throughout this fight. Today we throw in the white flag... what happened will never happen again... To Cardi and her team, I apologize sincere. We Live, & Learn...

“Talk about a check my mouth can’t cash!!” she wrote in the caption.

Tasha K was, perhaps, being literal with that last part. In June, she filed for bankruptcy.

The full “unWine” interview with Brother Bilaal is supposed to be posted online Wednesday evening.