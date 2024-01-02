Ian Ziering goes off on ‘hooliganism on our streets’ after biker brawl leads to battery report

Actor Ian Ziering says he was “approached aggressively” by a mini-bike ride in Los Angeles on Sunday and it led to a physical altercation, which he “navigated to protect myself.”

Actor Ian Ziering was involved in a battery incident in Los Angeles on Sunday during what appeared to be a street brawl involving several people on mini bikes.

Although the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum said he was “completely unscathed,” the New Year’s Eve altercation left him concerned about “hooliganism on our streets.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Tuesday that a battery report was taken regarding a Sunday incident near Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue. Ziering was listed as a victim on the report, according to LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman. KTLA reported that officers responded around 3 p.m. to reports of a fight after a group of bikers was driving recklessly in the area.

The “Sharknado” franchise star posted on Instagram on Monday to address the “alarming incident,” which was partially documented in video obtained and posted online by TMZ.

The video showed the 59-year-old TV personality walking alongside a stopped vehicle and approaching one of several bikers who had been cruising down the busy street. Ziering appeared to shove the individual, and as the confrontation escalated, more bikers joined in. At one point, at least five people got physical with Ziering, who ultimately ran across the street with several of the helmeted bikers in pursuit.

The “Worst Cooks in America” contestant, who famously played Beverly Hills rich kid Steve Sanders in “90210,” attempted to shed light on the “unsettling confrontation” Monday and alleged that he was defending himself during the altercation.

“While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself,” the actor wrote.

“I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace. This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior. As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient,” he added.

Ziering added that he’s “always been an advocate for standing up against intimidation and misconduct” and that the incident reinforced his belief “in the importance of personal and community safety.”

“We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone,” he wrote. “I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences.”