Lisa Bonet files for divorce from Jason Momoa more than 3 years after they split

Lisa Bonet filed for divorce from Jason Momoa on Monday, nearly two years after they announced their separation.

In marriage dissolution papers obtained by The Times, which cite “irreconcilable differences,” Bonet listed their date of separation as Oct. 7, 2020, the date of their third wedding anniversary and about 15 years after they first got together. The couple married in October 2017. They kept their split quiet before releasing a joint statement in January 2022.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the couple wrote in their 2022 statement shared on Momoa’s Instagram page, appearing to reference the pandemic and social movements of the last several years. “And so ~ We share our Family news ~ That we are parting ways in marriage.”

Bonet, 56, whose legal name is Lilakoi Moon, requested joint custody of their two teenage children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, according to court documents. She did not request spousal support from Momoa, 44, and the separation of their assets was agreed upon outside court, documents said. Bonet is also mother to 33-year-old “The Batman” and “High Fidelity” actor Zoë Kravitz, her daughter with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, whom she divorced in 1993.

Bonet connected with Momoa in 2005, when she was somewhat off Hollywood’s radar and Momoa’s major credits were “Baywatch” and the Fox TV series “North Shore.” Together they welcomed their two children, and in 2017, they wed.

Bonet was a star at a young age, on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World,” in the late ’80s and into the early ’90s. Meanwhile, Momoa didn’t come into his own until “Game of Thrones” premiered in 2011, playing the ill-destined Khal Drogo in the show’s first season. Momoa has since become a global celebrity, playing Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the D.C. Cinematic Universe, appearing in “Justice League” and “Aquaman” films, as well as “The Flash.” Momoa also played the flamboyant villain in the 10th and most recent “Fast & Furious” installment.

After appearing in the HBO series “Girls” and Showtime’s thriller “Ray Donovan” in 2016 and an independent short film the following year, Bonet hasn’t appeared onscreen.

Times assistant editor Christie D’Zurilla contributed to this report.