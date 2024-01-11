Photos: Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal, Sterling K. Brown and more at the AFI Awards

Margot Robbie, Pedro Pascal, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Blunt, Lily Gladstone and Selena Gomez were among the notables at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills for a private luncheon hosted by the American Film Institute to honor 2023’s 10 best films and television shows .
In a Dec. 7 press release, AFI President and Chief Executive Bob Gazzale stated, “As our nation and our world continue to navigate difficult times, AFI is honored to shine a proper light upon these works of art that lift us up and, ultimately, lead us to empathy.”
The films honored were “American Fiction,” “Barbie,” “The Holdovers,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro,” “May December,” “Oppenheimer,” “Past Lives,” “Poor Things” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”
Honored television series were “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Beef,” “Jury Duty,” “The Last of Us,” “The Morning Show,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Poker Face,” “Reservation Dogs” and “Succession.”
