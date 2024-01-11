Advertisement
Photos: Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal, Sterling K. Brown and more at the AFI Awards

Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin pose before an AFI step-and-repeat
Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin from “Only Murders in the Building” attended the American Film Institute Awards, which honor the 10 best movies and TV shows of 2023.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Taylor ArthurPhoto Editor 
Photography by 
Jay L. Clendenin
Margot Robbie, Pedro Pascal, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Blunt, Lily Gladstone and Selena Gomez were among the notables at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills for a private luncheon hosted by the American Film Institute to honor 2023’s 10 best films and television shows .

In a Dec. 7 press release, AFI President and Chief Executive Bob Gazzale stated, “As our nation and our world continue to navigate difficult times, AFI is honored to shine a proper light upon these works of art that lift us up and, ultimately, lead us to empathy.”

The films honored were “American Fiction,” “Barbie,” “The Holdovers,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro,” “May December,” “Oppenheimer,” “Past Lives,” “Poor Things” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

Honored television series were “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Beef,” “Jury Duty,” “The Last of Us,” “The Morning Show,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Poker Face,” “Reservation Dogs” and “Succession.”

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey mingle at the 2023 American Film Institute Awards.
From “The Last of Us,” Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey mingled at the 2023 American Film Institute Awards.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A young woman in a brimmed hat and a Native American patterned vest over a white shirt.
Actor Devery Jacobs starred in the series “Reservation Dogs,” set in a Native American community in Oklahoma.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A man in a red velvet suit bows to a woman in a pink dress.
Quinta Brunson, creator and showrunner of “Abbott Elementary,” is greeted by actor Sterling K. Brown.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Two women with long straight hair embrace among a crowd of people.
Emma Stone (“Poor Things”) hugs Natalie Portman (“May December”), whose back is to the camera, at the AFI Awards luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A woman with red hair, wearing a black jacket over a low-cut black jumpsuit.
Sarah Snook from the TV series “Succession” was among those celebrating the AFI’s 10 best movies and TV shows of 2023.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A man in a brown jacket is greeted by a man in a black jacket at a party.
“May December’s” Charles Melton, right, gets an enthusiastic greeting at the AFI lunch.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Taylor Arthur

Taylor Arthur was born and raised in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. She moved to Los Angeles in 2015, where she received her associate’s degree in journalism from Los Angeles Pierce College. Arthur joined The Times’ in 2017 and currently works as a photo editor for Daily Calendar, Envelope and The Times’ digital platform.

Jay L. Clendenin

Jay L. Clendenin joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in October 2007. Clendenin primarily covers the entertainment industry, with a focus on portraiture.

