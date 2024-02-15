Hilary Swank revealed the names of her twin ‘little loves’ on Valentine’s Day

Hilary Swank celebrated Valentine’s Day on Instagram by revealing the names of her 10-month-old twins.

Hilary Swank took to Instagram Wednesday to reveal the names of her 10-month-old twins.

“I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all,” she captioned a photo of the twins lounging on the beach with their names — Aya and Ohm — written in the sand behind them.

“Thanks for being here!!” she continued the caption, wishing her followers a “Happy Valentine’s Day,” with heart emojis matching another drawn in the sand.

Swank first revealed that she and her husband, social venture entrepreneur Philip Schneider, were expecting twins while promoting her drama series “Alaska Daily” on “Good Morning America” in early October 2022.

“I’m so happy to share [the news] with you and with America right now,” Swank said, grinning widely. “I’m gonna be a mom, and not just of one but of two. I can’t believe it.”

Later, in an October 2022 episode of “L.A. Times Today,” Swank shared that neither the cast nor the crew of “Alaska Daily” had known about her pregnancy until that moment, even though she had been filming while she was pregnant.

“I was really trying to hide the morning sickness as best as I could,” she said, adding that she once had to cut her pants on set to fit into them. “Obviously I was starting to grow ’cause I have twins, so I was growing bigger than just one.”

On top of her mom duties, Swank also executive produces “Alaska Daily,” which debuted in October 2022. The series centers around a journalist (played by Swank) who takes a post in Alaska after a professional fall from grace.

What she finds there is a string of murdered Indigenous women whose deaths have been brushed off by local authorities.

Swank spoke about the importance of the show’s storyline on “L.A. Times Today.”

“This is something that’s happening as we speak. This is harrowing, there’s no words for it,” Swank said, “and no one’s doing anything about it.”

Swank said she hopes that by shedding light on this “systemic problem,” she can put more pressure on authorities to address it.

Swank will appear on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday to promote her upcoming movie, “Ordinary Angels,” which is scheduled for release on Feb. 22.