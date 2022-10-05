Million-dollar babies: Hilary Swank reveals she is pregnant with twins

“Million Dollar Baby” star Hilary Swank is about to have some babies of her own.

The 48-year-old actor revealed Wednesday on “Good Morning America” that she is going to be a mom — “not just of one, but of two.”

“I’m so happy to share it with you and with America right now,” a beaming Swank said. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time. ... It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”

The Oscar winner is expecting twins with social venture entrepreneur Philip Schneider, whom she married in 2018 in the redwoods of Carmel, Calif. The pregnancy news came at the end of Swank’s “GMA” appearance promoting her new ABC show, “Alaska Daily.”

Created by Oscar-winning “Spotlight” screenwriter Tom McCarthy, the journalism drama stars Swank as a seasoned investigative reporter who moves her career from New York to Alaska after taking a hit to her professional reputation.

According to People magazine, Swank later told Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa of “Live With Kelly and Ryan” that the cast and crew of “Alaska Daily” did not know she was pregnant until her Wednesday announcement on national television.

Swank recalled that at one point while filming the series she had to cut her jeans open because they no longer fit her and put a jacket on over her costume.

"[They] came and said, ‘That’s not in continuity,’” she said. “I said, ‘Oh, I think it works.’ ‘It doesn’t.’ ‘No, it does. I’m going to make it work.’ She’s like, ‘If you’re an executive producer, you can do it, but this is weird.’ ”

Health-wise, Swank said she’s “feeling good right now,” despite experiencing some jet lag upon switching from Pacific to Eastern Time.

“It’s such a blessing,” she said of her pregnancy. “It’s a total miracle.”

“Alaska Daily” premieres Thursday at 7 p.m. Pacific on ABC.