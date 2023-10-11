Henry Golding and Liv Lo welcome their second child, and share emotional birth story

“Crazy Rich Asians” star Henry Golding and wellness personality Liv Lo are now parents to two daughters, Lyla and Florence.

Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo announced the arrival of their second daughter, a month after she was born in September.

The “Crazy Rich Asians” star and the wellness personality announced the baby news in a shared Instagram post on Tuesday. The clip, set to Chelsea Cutler’s “Your Bones,” shows Lo in the delivery room holding her newborn and a teary Golding cutting his child’s umbilical cord.

The Instagram post also included clips of Lo crying and baby Florence in a NICU incubator. “The journey of childbirth is full of its ups and downs, but glorious none the other,” said the video caption.

Lo detailed her birthing journey and postpartum experience in an article on her Fitsphere blog. She said she experienced bleeding a day before going into labor on Sept. 9.

Hours after being born, her baby was placed in the NICU for breathing difficulty. Lo wrote that doctors discovered her newborn swallowed meconium, which led to pneumonia.

Lo said she was also hospitalized on Sept. 12 for a blood infection. To help recover, Lo said she relied on medication and reiki healing.

Three weeks after her hospitalization, Lo wrote she is “grateful” to spend time with both of her children and breastfeed.

“Healing from postpartum, a blood infection, becoming a mother of two, and breastfeeding at the same time was an intense experience that rebirthed me at the same time as my daughter Florence,” Lo wrote. “When a life-changing moment presents itself we have a choice to change with it.”

Golding, 36, and Lo, 38, married in 2010. In addition to baby Florence, the couple shares daughter Lyla, who was born in April 2021.

Golding has talked about how having a family impacts his approach to work, telling The Times in July 2021, “It used to be that our careers were separate, then they kind of merged, and now it’s like, ‘Right, wel,l the focus is the baby.’ The careers support the baby. So that’s how you figure things out.”

“It’s like, ‘Can I do this project where you guys can come join me?,’” he continued, “And that’s always a consideration now: Where are we going to be filming, how easy is it going to be to have the baby with us?”