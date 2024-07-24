‘Bachelor in Paradise’ alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon welcome their second child

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon of “Bachelor in Paradise” have welcomed their second child together.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have expanded their family.

The Bachelor Nation alums on Monday welcomed their second child together, they confirmed to People and on Instagram .

“Say hello to Hayden Cruise Haibon. He was born at 2:29 p.m. on July 22, 2024, and weighed 8 lbs., 7 oz. at INOVA Fairfax Hospital,” Iaconetti and Haibon told the outlet.

“Baby is healthy and so is Mama! Seeing Dawson meet his little brother for the first time was as precious as we always imagined the moment would be. Dawson is full of love and kept petting Hayden,” they added.

Iaconetti and Haibon met in 2015 on the set of “Bachelor in Paradise” but did not officially begin dating until May 2018. They announced their engagement within weeks of making their relationship public and tied the knot in 2019.

The couple went on to welcome their first son, Dawson, in 2022. At the time, Haibon said that the labor “couldn’t have gone much smoother.”

“He’s so sweet & beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it’s totally worth it!” he wrote on Instagram .

Both from families of four, Iaconetti and Haibon knew they wanted Dawson to have a sibling, they told People earlier this year.

“I think we’re obviously a little nervous about how to juggle two,” Iaconetti said in May, adding that having their first child together was a “significant lifestyle change.”

“But I think we’re just curious and anxious to see how it is to keep two people alive,” she said.

“Finding a boy name we both love was much harder the second time around,” Haibon told the outlet on Tuesday. In the end, they drew from Iaconetti’s teenage crush on Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker and their shared admiration for Tom Cruise.

“We bonded over being Tom Cruise fans while first meeting on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’” Haibon said. “We’ve always loved the passion, determination, and charisma of his characters.”

Haibon added that the couple met Cruise at the 2023 premiere of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” and that Cruise’s “warmth and caring reception for the stories we shared with him further convinced us to use the name.”

According to Iaconetti’s Instagram story Tuesday, she has returned home from the hospital and promised to “tell the whole birth story soon.” She also shared side-by-side photos of both of her newborn sons.

“Bachelor in Paradise” did not air in 2024, but ABC has renewed the show for a 10th season that will premiere in 2025, following Jenn Tran’s season of “The Bachelorette” and the debut season of “The Golden Bachelorette.” Season 29 of “The Bachelor” is also expected to air in early 2025.