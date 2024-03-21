Megan Fox confirms her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly is off, lists plastic surgeries

Megan Fox opened up about her relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly and several plastic surgeries on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

Megan Fox is pulling back the curtain on two hot-and-cold relationships that have fueled gossip about her in recent years: the first, with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, and the second, with plastic surgery.

Fox’s romance with MGK has been the subject of much speculation amid recent reports of growing conflict between the two. The “Jennifer’s Body” actor settled the matter on this week’s episode of Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast — confirming that the engagement is off but intimating there might still be something between them.

“What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption. So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se,” Fox said, conceding that she still thinks of Kelly as her “twin soul,” and that “there will always be a tether to him no matter what.”

“I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain,” she said.

Fox and Kelly first went public as a couple in June 2020 after meeting — technically, for the second time — on the set of their movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass.”

“I looked into his eyes, and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s you. I’ve known you for a thousand years,’” Fox recalled.

In January 2022, Fox announced that they were engaged and had celebrated the occasion by drinking each other’s blood — a gesture that drew much criticism.

“What is so gross about what I did with my soulmate?,” the actor half-joked to Cooper, likening the exchange to an innocent blood pact between schoolchildren.

Instead, the public read it as evidence to support ongoing theories of Fox’s association with the occult, the “Transformers” alum said.

“Just to squash that, I’m not a Satanist or any kind of, like, evil witch, light-worker,” she said, adding that she’s become well-practiced at avoiding unwanted identities the public thrusts upon her.

“You could swap the articles from this year with 2009 and 2010, and it’s the exact same thing,” she said, adding that the insults that used to appear on gossip sites like Perez Hilton’s — “slut,” “whore,” “fake” — now populate social media.

Fox said she has been especially scrutinized for allegedly undergoing a laundry list of body-altering procedures. In the interest of transparency — and reducing the shame women feel for having such procedures — she inventoried for Cooper the procedures she has and hasn’t had.

On the “have” list were three breast augmentations, rhinoplasty, Botox and filler. The the “have not” list included a face-lift, lateral brow lift, regular brow lift, thread lift, buccal fat removal, liposuction, body-contouring and a Brazilian butt lift.

“In terms of surgery, it’s not that much,” Fox said, calling her fear of general anesthesia a disincentivizing “saving grace.”

“Now when it comes to lasers and stuff like that, I’ve done everything you could possibly think of doing, and I always will,” she said. “I don’t understand the point of shaming people for getting stuff done.”

If it’s about embracing what’s “natural,” she added, pointing to the ubiquity of gel nails and dyed hair, “Where does that logic stop? What’s natural enough for you, and what’s fake? What’s the barometer?”

Fox clarified that anyone opting into such procedures, which are always a risk, should be very careful and research thoroughly before committing.

Still, she said, “The more I’ve taken control of my body and done the things that I’ve always wanted to do, the more comfortable I am in my body.”