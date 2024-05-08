Restraining order against Frankie Valli’s eldest son OK’d amid Walk of Fame honor

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons were honored last week with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

When Frankie Valli accepted his star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame last week, only two of his three sons were present to celebrate the honor. Francesco Valli Jr. was nowhere to be seen amid the pomp and circumstance.

That’s because a Los Angeles County judge ordered the Four Seasons singer’s eldest son to stay at least 100 yards away from his father just days prior to last Friday‘s ceremony.

According to a restraining order reviewed by The Times, Francesco must keep his distance from his father, 90, and his 36-year-old brother, Emilio Valli, until April 29, 2027. A judge granted Emilio’s restraining order request after a hearing on April 29. The order prohibits Francesco from contacting Emilio and his father and from committing any action that might “disturb the peace,” including harassing, assaulting or stalking his relatives.

The new order extends Emilio’s original temporary restraining order against his brother, which a judge granted in early April. In his initial request, Emilio accused his brother of breaking into their father’s home on April 5, People reported. Emilio alleged that his brother “repeatedly physically threatened to harm or kill” him and their father. He also reportedly accused Francesco of theft and of destroying the singer’s property, among other allegations.

“Frankie is saddened by these unfortunate events and appreciates that his privacy will be respected as he works out these family issues,” a representative for Valli told People.

Valli shares Francesco and twins Emilio and Brando with third ex-wife Randy Clohessy, whom he was married to from 1984 to 2004. Valli also has two daughters with ex-wife Mary Mandel.

Friday’s Walk of Fame ceremony celebrated Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons’ legacy, which includes ‘60s hits “Sherry,” “Walk Like a Man” and “December, 1963 (Oh What a Night).” During his acceptance speech, Valli reminisced about beginning his career as a teen.

Frankie Valli, center, and his twin sons Brando Valli, left, and Emilio Valli at the Hollywood Walk of Fame last week. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)

“It’s hard to believe that this whole thing started when I was was about 14 or 15 years old and I did my very first performance in front of an audience ... where I sang ‘White Christmas’ a capella,” he said. “Who would’ve ever dreamed that it would have gone this far.”

He praised collaborator Bob Gaudio, dubbed the “Jersey Boys” musical one of the “hardest things that I’ve ever done in my life,” and acknowledged his family, including fourth wife Jackie Jacobs, whom he married last year.

“I’m thrilled to be here today,” he said. This is really a highlight of my life.”

Times researcher Scott Wilson contributed to this report.