Chrisean Rock, Blueface’s on-again, off-again girlfriend, gets 30 days in DTLA assault

Chrisean Rock pleaded no contest to an assault charge in Los Angeles County Superior Court and was sentenced last week to 30 days behind bars.

Chrisean Rock, Blueface’s occasional girlfriend and mother of the rapper’s 9-month-old son, has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and 12 months of probation after a messy assault and arrest — and now, she may be extradited to Oklahoma on a warrant.

Rock — whose real name is Chrisean Malone — was arrested Friday at a San Fernando Valley courthouse where she was supporting Blueface through probation-violation proceedings, The Times confirmed. Rock was escorted out of the courthouse in handcuffs, TMZ said, before Blueface — real name Johnathan Porter — was sentenced to jail time for the violation, which links back to his involvement in a 2022 shooting in Las Vegas.

Rock’s arrest and sentencing were related to a Nov. 10 assault against dancer James Wright, who was performing with singer Tamar Braxton at the Novo in downtown Los Angeles. According to a lawsuit filed by Wright, Rock struck him repeatedly in the face while wearing rings, breaking two of his teeth.

Rock entered a no-contest plea on Friday ahead of sentencing, according to court records reviewed by The Times and was given jail time plus probation that, in part, prohibits her from being within 100 yards of Wright or the Novo.

The reality TV star and rapper is also wanted in Oklahoma on what an LAPD spokesperson told Complex was a “fugitive from justice warrant,” possibly related to her probation in a case stemming from a drug-related 2022 arrest in that state. The spokesperson could not confirm when or if Rock would be extradited.

Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, characterized Rock’s arrest as “bad timing” and said that arresting her while she was in court supporting her boyfriend was a “low blow.”

That’s incredibly kind of her to say, considering Rock wished death upon Saffold in an Instagram live back in January.

But, it appears Grandma is mostly concerned about Chrisean Jr.’s well-being. “Can you please get my grandson’s parents out of jail?” Saffold wrote on her Instagram story. She also tagged Kim Kardashian, who in recent years has been a strong advocate for judicial reform.