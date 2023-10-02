Rapper Blueface sentenced to three years’ probation for 2022 Las Vegas shooting

If L.A. rapper Blueface violates his probation, he will serve at least two years in prison for shooting a man in Las Vegas last year.



Los Angeles rapper Blueface will not serve any jail time for shooting a man in Las Vegas unless he violates probation.

In a Clark County courtroom, Judge Kathleen E. Delaney, sentenced the 26-year-old hip-hop star to a maximum of three years of probation. Monday’s sentencing comes nearly a year after the rapper, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was involved in an Oct. 8, 2022, shooting.

“If you get [caught] back here on any probation violation, especially anything involving a weapon, I will not hesitate to put you in prison for a significant period of time,” Delaney said.

Last year, Porter was allegedly involved in a shooting in the 6000 block of Windy Road, just west of Harry Reid International Airport, police reported. A man named Kentavious Traylor reportedly sustained a bullet graze wound to his left hand. Porter was arrested for the shooting in November and pleaded guilty in July.

Under the terms of his probation, Porter was ordered to stay away from the Las Vegas Strip and the downtown area, unless he has a work application or a “legitimate basis to be there.” He is also prohibited from contacting Traylor or using or possessing drugs or alcohol. The rapper will serve at least two years, and a maximum of five years, in prison if he violates his probation.

During Monday’s sentencing, Traylor criticized Delaney and her counsel. “I have completely lost faith in the justice system,” he said.

In his closing comments, Traylor accused the Clark County judge of handing the rapper a lenient sentence because of his reputation. “I know people who got more time for stealing bubblegum,” Traylor added.

Before leaving the stand, Traylor held up his phone and seemingly took a photo. In a statement shared Monday with The Times, Porter’s attorneys Kristina Wildeveld and Lisa Rasmussen said it was a “strange moment.”

“That was a first for us in our decades of litigation advocacy,” the statement said.

Porter, who is known for his songs “Thotiana” and “Outside,” plans on “getting back to focusing on his music career and moving forward with his life,” his legal representatives said. The rapper is also anticipating seeking approval from Los Angeles County for an “interstate transfer of probation supervision.”

Former Times staff writer Gregory Yee contributed to this report.