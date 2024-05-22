Advertisement
Television

Two of Ian Ziering’s alleged ‘minibike gang’ assailants arrested months after brawl

Ian Ziering in a dark blue suit and tie.
Actor Ian Ziering voiced concern for “hooliganism on our streets” after he was involved in a physical altercation earlier this year.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Los Angeles police arrested two members of the mini-bike group that allegedly attacked “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Ian Ziering in Hollywood late last year.

Police announced Tuesday that detectives and officers identified and detained two suspects — a 20-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman — in connection to the public brawl. In January, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Times that a battery report was taken regarding an incident near Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, with Ziering listed as a victim.

The altercation between Ziering and one member of the “mini-bike gang” broke out on New Year’s Eve over possible damage bikers caused to the actor’s vehicle, police said in a statement. Video of the confrontation, published by TMZ in January, shows more bikers joining the fray, chasing and punching Ziering as he runs across Hollywood Boulevard.

“After the assault, the minibike riders vandalized the motorist’s vehicle while his 10-year-old child remained in the front seat,” Tuesday’s statement added. “The victim and his child did not sustain any serious injuries.”

A representative for Ziering did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Wednesday.

Ziering, known for playing Steve Sanders in “Beverly Hills, 90210” and Fin Shepard in the quartet of “Sharknado” TV movies, addressed the incident on Instagram a day after it occurred. He said members of the bike group approached his car “aggressively” and said that he and his daughter left the situation “unscathed.” He also expressed concern about the “growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace.”
He added: “This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior. As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient.”

Police arrested the two suspects Tuesday morning. The man was booked on suspicion of felony vandalism, and his bail is $50,000. The woman was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and her bail is $30,000, police said.

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

