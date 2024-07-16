Emma Roberts announces engagement to Cody John before her mom can break the news

Emma Roberts announced her engagement to Cody John on Tuesday, joking that she was trying to tell everyone before her mom did.

Emma Roberts is engaged to boyfriend Cody John, making the announcement social-media official to facetiously beat her mother to the punch.

“putting this here before my mom tells everyone,” Roberts wrote Tuesday in an Instagram post that featured an image of her and her new fiance smiling outdoors while she shows off her engagement ring.

The “American Horror Story” and “Scream Queens” star, 33, appeared to be referring to her mother Kelly Cunningham‘s February 2023 post that served as the public debut of Roberts’ 3-year-old son with her ex, actor-musician Garrett Hedlund.

“When your mom posts your sons face without asking but you love them both so whatever,” the “Space Cadet” star and producer wrote on Instagram stories in February, reposting the image.

Cunningham saw her daughter’s engagement post Tuesday and raised her an Instagram story with a note of “Congratulations!” and several emoji tagged onto it.

A Roberts representative had no further comment Tuesday, and a representative for John did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

The “Unfabulous” alum and John confirmed their romance in August 2022 with a photo on his Instagram grid that showed them sharing a kiss. Roberts and the “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” actor debuted on her grid the following New Year’s Eve.

Last week, the “Madame Web” actor’s father, Eric Roberts, also made headlines after he mentioned his daughter and famous younger sister — Oscar winner Julia Roberts — in a “Still Here Hollywood” podcast interview.

“I love my sister, but I can’t talk about her. She don’t want to talk about it,” the “Dark Knight” actor said. “And also, my daughter told me not to talk about her, but I stumble and do. I’m not supposed to talk about either of them, but I do.”

The doting dad went on to gush about his little girl.

“I’m in love with my daughter’s work these days. Like, I can’t believe how great she’s become. I’m so proud of her I can’t see straight,” he added. “Since her performance in ‘Maybe I Do’ until right now, she overwhelms me with pride and just, ‘Oh my God, here she goes again!’ And I’m just so happy to be her dad because she’s kicking ass, and I’m so proud.”

His interview was recorded in April but made the rounds shortly after Roberts shared that the “nepo baby” label has not served her professionally in the way most people think. Incidentally, Roberts was left out of New York magazine’s explosive December 2022 nepo-baby feature, which she described as “a cheap shot” that turned into a “viral hating-on-people thing.”

“I’ve lost more jobs than I’ve gained from being in the business,” she recently told Flaunt. “People have opinions, and sometimes maybe they’re not good opinions of people in your family. I’ve never gotten a job because of it, I know I definitely have lost a couple of jobs because of it.”

Her fiance seemingly made an appearance in that interview but was referred to only as “Unnamed Beau,” one who inquired off camera if Roberts would join him for yoga. The outlet said she referred to him as “entertainment industry-adjacent” and not an actor, despite having several acting credits to his name.

“One day the veil was lifted and I didn’t want to date actors anymore,” Roberts said. “It’s hard, I think, for two actors to be together. I’m trying to think if I’ve seen it done successfully. Also, the actors I’ve been with border on Method actors, and that is something that I think is extremely difficult to be in a relationship with — at least for me, especially the characters that they were playing.”

Roberts was previously engaged to her “American Horror Story” co-star Evan Peters, whom she split with in 2019 after dating on and off for seven years. She and Hedlund split in 2021 after dating for about three years.