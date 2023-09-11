‘GMA’s’ Robin Roberts weds longtime love Amber Laign in ‘intimate, magical’ ceremony

‘Good Morning America’ anchor Robin Roberts, right, wed her partner of 18 years, Amber Laign, in an at-home ceremony and wedding reception attended by her ABC News family.

“Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts married longtime girlfriend Amber Laign over the weekend in what she described as an “intimate, magical wedding ceremony” at home.

The ABC News journalist confirmed the union Sunday on Instagram by posting a pair of photos in her bejeweled, high-neck wedding gown, accompanied by Laign in her drape-neck dress.

“An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!!” the 62-year-old wrote. “We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!”

Advertisement

News of the union initially came by way of the newlyweds’ dog, Lil Man Lukas. The Tibetan spaniel papillon mix was photographed on Instagram wearing a bow tie, with a caption that read: “My mommies are MARRIED!!!! Married?…… yes…. married!!!”

According to local news outlets, the ceremony took place Friday at Roberts’ home in Farmington, Conn. Roberts shared a few glimpses of the post-nuptial festivities on Instagram too, revealing in another post that her siblings took to the dance floor at the reception to dance to Montell Jordan’s 1995 hit “This is How We Do It.”

“One of many highlights, my siblings surprising us with their song choice before their toast! (Thought for sure they’d go with a gospel tune, nope!),” Roberts wrote. The clip showed her and her new wife bopping along at their sweetheart table and glimpses of their verdant indoor party.

Another clip showed an “epic dance off” between Roberts’ nephew Jeremiah and “GMA” weekend anchor Whit Johnson, who joked that he’d been icing his knee for “48 hours now,” but that it was a “Truly a beautiful wedding reception full of love ❤️ ❤️”

Johnson was one of the dozens of guests from Roberts’ ABC News and “GMA” family in attendance. Co-anchors Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos joined Ginger Zee, Lara Spencer, David Muir, Eva Pilgrim, DeMarco Morgan, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Janai Norman and Gio Benitez at the enchanted garden-themed wedding reception, ABC News reported. Roberts and her “GMA” team performed a surprise routine for Laign too.

Highlights from the garden ceremony, including Roberts and Laign exchanging vows, were shown on Monday’s episode of “GMA” and co-host Spencer said “we laughed, we cried and, boy, did we dance.” The theme of the night was “love wins,” Spencer said, and footage showed the newlyweds being introduced at the reception as “Mrs. and Mrs. Robin and Amber Laign Roberts.”

Advertisement

Roberts and Laign, who co-founded the essential oils line Plant Juice oils, went public with their relationship in 2013. They became engaged in late 2022 after proposing to one another over a plate of calamari. The couple was introduced through mutual friends in 2005, around the time the former ESPN anchor moved to “GMA,” and the timeline of their relationship was highlighted in an August segment that aired on “GMA” during their joint, on-air bachelorette party.

The couple had been dating for only two years when Roberts in 2007 announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. (In 2012, she was also diagnosed with a rare blood disorder that resulted in a bone marrow transplant and an ongoing health battle through 2013.)

“[Amber] could have bailed early on in the relationship. No one would have blamed her,” Roberts said in the August segment. “People ask me how did I start calling her ‘Sweet Amber,’ and it was so organic... It’s just the aura about her. She’s so kind. She’s just really, really kind, and it’s so genuine, you know? It’s not trying to be anything other than who she is.”

Naturally, the well wishes came pouring in on Roberts’ Instagram post, with many celebrity friends heaping praise on the brides.

“YES! I just L😍VE love! Sending so much love to you both!” wrote “Scandal” star Kerry Washington.

“Congratulations to you both on your special happy day!!!! Beautiful. ❤️❤️” added “Orange Is the New Black” star Uzo Aduba.

“Beautiful and moving. I hope you could feel the love in that room ❤️” commented “ABC World News Tonight” anchor avid Muir.

“The most gorgeous brides and such an honor to be able to celebrate your union,” added ABC meteorologist Ginger Zee.

“It was PERFECTION,” wrote “GMA” co-anchor Lara Spencer.

“love to you both❤️” added talk-show host Sherri Shepherd.

“Yassssss ❤️💍❤️💍🎉” wrote actor and pal Niecy Nash.