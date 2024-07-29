Saoirse Ronan and ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ co-star Jack Lowden marry in ‘secret’ wedding

Jo March may not have said “I do,” but Saoirse Ronan did.

The Irish actor, whose character famously avoids marriage in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of “Little Women,” has tied the knot — very quietly.

Ronan, a four-time Oscar-nominated actor, married Jack Lowden, her “Mary Queen of Scots” co-star, in Scotland last weekend, the Irish Independent reported, citing Scottish civil marriage records. Representatives for Ronan and Lowden did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for confirmation Monday.

It was an intimate affair for Ronan, 30, and Lowden, 34, who reportedly had a “secret ceremony” at the Edinburgh Central Registrar’s Office with their closest friends. The actors married months after sparking engagement speculation in October 2023.

The duo shared the screen in Josie Rourke’s 2018 historical drama “Mary Queen of Scots”: Ronan as the titular royal and Lowden as her cousin and second husband, Henry Stewart, Lord Darnley. They starred alongside Margot Robbie, who portrayed Queen Elizabeth I. The film earned two Oscar nominations, for makeup and hairstyling and costume design.

Since starting their romance, Ronan and Lowden have kept things private, save for the rare couple pictures on the latter’s Instagram account. The pair recently spent quality time together at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival a month before tying the knot.

Lowden — whose credits include Apple TV+’s drama “Slow Horses,” director Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe” series and Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” — recently collaborated with Ronan on the drama “The Outrun,” based on a memoir by journalist Amy Liptrot. The film stars Ronan and includes Lowden as a producer.