Zac Efron is ‘happy and healthy’ after recovering from swimming pool incident in Ibiza

Zac Efron has come up for air after a report that he was hospitalized after an accident while swimming in Ibiza.

Zac Efron has weighed in after a Friday incident in a swimming pool in Ibiza, Spain, that saw him taken to a hospital .

The actor shared a photo on his Instagram story Sunday showing himself shirtless in the sunshine, lifting weights on a pink yoga ball. “happy and healthy– thanks for the well wishes,” the text said.

On Friday, the “Iron Claw” actor was taken to the hospital as a precaution after sustaining a “minor swimming injury” while staying at a villa in Ibiza, TMZ reported. The actor, 36, was found in the swimming pool by two employees at the villa who pulled him out of the water, according to the outlet. An Efron spokesperson declined to give further details.

Representatives for Efron did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Monday.

The “High School Musical” alum was seen the night before the incident in a video posted on TikTok, onstage with DJ Martin Garrix at a hotel nightclub. He’s been here and there around Europe in recent weeks, according to paparazzi photos.

His travels also included attending the opening ceremony at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Later, he posted an Instagram story saying he was “so incredibly proud” of U.S. gymnast Simone Biles, who won three gold medals and one silver at this year’s games.

It was a full-circle moment after Efron famously surprised a then-teen Biles on the “Today” show during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The show kept the actor hidden backstage at the International Interview Center for several hours , until he and host Hoda Kotb watched Biles compete in the floor exercise and win the gold medal. While Efron remained off-camera for a bit in what he described as “a closet,” the whole U.S. team was brought into the room. Kotb reminded Biles of a previous interview where she had joked that she would need a defibrillator if a certain celebrity showed up.

“Stop,” a shocked Biles replied. “If you bring him out, I think I’m gonna pass out. Stop.”

When Efron appeared, the room erupted in screams. Laurie Hernandez was the first to hug him, followed by Biles, Aly Raisman and Madison Kocian. The group took selfies and exchanged kisses, with the 5-foot-8 Efron lifting the 4-foot-8 Biles onto his hip.

“Just call me Mrs. Efron already Zac Efron,” Biles wrote in a 2016 Facebook post.

Efron recently appeared with Nicole Kidman and Joey King in the Netflix original film “A Family Affair.” The romantic dramedy follows Brooke Harwood, played by Kidman, who begins a relationship with younger actor Chris Cole, played by Efron. Complicating the situation: Cole works for Hardwood’s daughter Zara, played by King.

The “17 Again” actor is also set to star in the upcoming Disney reboot of the 1987 comedy “3 Men and a Baby,” currently in pre-production. His is the only name attached so far to a cast that will go where Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, Ted Danson and a whole lot of diapers went previously.

