‘DWTS’ pro Artem Chigvintsev arrested in Napa Valley on suspicion of domestic violence

Artem Chigvintsev, pictured in 2019 with Nikki Garcia, now his wife, was arrested Thursday in Yountville, Calif.

Professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev, a 13-season “Dancing With the Stars” veteran who has been on the show almost continuously since 2014, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony domestic violence, according to the Napa County arrest database.

County sheriff’s deputies took Chigvintsev, 42, into custody around 10 a.m. in Yountville, Calif., following a 911 call, NBC News reported.

The database cited the California penal code aimed at anyone who “willfully inflicts corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition” on a spouse, former spouse, live-in partner, fiancé or fiancée, former dating partner, or co-parent.

TMZ reported that injuries were involved.

Chigvintsev and former WWE wrestler Nikki Garcia, were partnered on “DWTS” Season 25 in 2019, when she was still Nikki Bella. They have been married since 2022, have a son together and live in Yountville.

It is unclear whether Garcia, 40, was involved. Chigvintsev was previously married to dance partner Giselle Peacock from 2004 to 2005 and dated longtime “DWTS” judge Carrie Ann Inaba from 2006 to 2008.

Representatives for Chigvintsev and Garcia did not respond immediately to The Times’ requests for comment on Thursday.

Chigvintsev was released from custody at 2:18 p.m. Thursday on $25,000 bail, according to the Napa County release database.

Three days ago, Garcia posted romantic video and photos, mostly from her wedding to Chigvintsev, with Haley Reinhart’s version of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” as the soundtrack. Her message wished her husband a happy wedding anniversary.

“This song is our love story,” Garcia wrote Monday on Instagram. “I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be.

“Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life with out you,” Chigvintsev wrote to Garcia in his own anniversary post the same day. “You are my everything.”

The pro dancer, who auditioned unsuccessfully for the first season of “So You Think You Can Dance” and later appeared on the U.K.’s “Strictly Come Dancing,” was born in the former Soviet Union and moved to the U.S. in 2003. He was not expected to return for the next season of “DWTS,” Page Six reported.