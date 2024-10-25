Sutton Foster files for divorce from husband Ted Griffin after 10 years of marriage

Broadway actor Sutton Foster filed for uncontested divorce from screenwriter Ted Griffin this week, The Times has confirmed.

Broadway star Sutton Foster is calling curtains on her marriage with screenwriter Ted Griffin.

The Tony-winning actor, currently starring in “Once Upon a Mattress,” filed for uncontested divorce from Griffin on Tuesday in New York County Supreme Court, The Times has confirmed. She and Griffin, who is known for “Ocean’s Eleven” and “Rumor Has It,” are ending their marriage after 10 years.

Representatives for Foster and for Griffin did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Friday.

Advertisement

Foster, 49, and Griffin, 53, wed in Santa Barbara in 2014. The ex-spouses share a 7-year-old daughter, whom they adopted in 2017. This marks the second divorce for Foster, who separated from fellow Tony Award winner Christian Borle in 2009 after three years of marriage.

Foster filed for divorce earlier this week amid rumors she and her former “Music Man” co-star Hugh Jackman had sparked a romantic connection. Page Six reported that the musical stars are in a serious relationship, a year after those rumors first surfaced.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” star Jackman has been single since September 2023, when he announced his split with Deborra-Lee Furness after 27 years of marriage.

Advertisement

“Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” Jackman and Furness said in a joint statement at the time, noting that they had been “blessed” to share almost three decades together in “a wonderful, loving marriage.”

They added: “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

Times researcher Scott Wilson contributed to this report.