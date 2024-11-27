Baby Battista’s basement comedy shows combine wine, jokes and refuge in Atwater Village

Audiences often seek comedy shows as a source of entertainment, a distraction, an interesting-at-best first date. On a Thursday night, just two days after the 2024 presidential election, stand-up at Baby Battista was providing community first and foremost.

A show that originated early on in the wine bar venue’s conception, “That Rocks! With Bri Rodebaugh” spotlights the sweethearts of the comedy world. Rather on theme, the lineup managed to convey permission to laugh rather than demand guffaws.

During her opening set, host Rodebaugh admitted, “I do feel separate from the rest of the world down here.”

Understandable. As is demonstrated by the stage’s plush rug, strategically placed pine-scented candles and a lighting design of pinks, blues and oranges, comfort is the No. 1 priority at Baby Battista.

Located on Glendale Boulevard in Atwater Village, Baby Battista can be found beneath the bottle shop Nico’s. Past the chilled reds, crisp whites and funky oranges, a squiggly arrow pointing down a staircase directs wine enthusiasts and comedy fans alike. The revamped basement goes far beyond a childhood friend’s enviable rec room — it has better mood lighting, for one.

“It’s almost like a speakeasy show, where the audience feels like they’re in on something cool, and that’s really great as a performer because the energy is already lifted — the space is already set up for you — and the ceilings are low so the laughter is that much louder,” said Ever Mainard, the first comic to run their hour at Baby Battista.

Mainard’s show, “Ottis,” dissects the relationship between their queer identity and their rural Texas upbringing. As Mainard details the ins and outs of “cool Christianity” and Van Gogh tramp stamps, the basement pipes are completely forgotten.

“[The pipes] just add to the authenticity. This place isn’t backed by a restaurant group. It’s not backed by investors. We’re bringing it back to the fact that it’s so homegrown,” explains owner Nicole Peltier — Nico herself.

Sam Oh performs during “That Rocks!” at Baby Battista. (Callie Biggerstaff)

“Homegrown” is just the word to describe Nico’s and Baby Battista. Peltier and the head of programming, Bogart Avila, share a history that began long before the space’s opening this past January.

The two met freshman year in yearbook class at Crescenta Valley High School, just 10 miles north of the playful Nico’s sign that features two fish sharing a glass of wine. Nico’s was initially a mobile wine bar. It was the closure of the previous business, Oeno Vino Wine Shop & Bar, also a wine shop up top and bar/comedy hub below, that inspired Peltier to seek the help of her high school friend group. The stage, graphic design and initial menu direction are all attributed to various Crescenta Valley Falcon alums.

“I had the vision for the design of the bar and the shop. And Bogart’s been in the comedy scene for a long time in L.A. I thought it would only make sense if he ran the comedy portion of the venue,” said Peltier.

Avila’s background in live entertainment extends to work with Apple, NBC and Upright Citizens Brigade. Baby Battista was an opportunity to combine his interests while developing a venue comfortable for all. In the midst of the stage literally being set and the sound system reworked, Avila took various comedians through the space to ensure the latest addition to the L.A. comedy scene was “built with the artists in mind.”

“Even Jamie Flam, who runs Dynasty Typewriter, hopped on the phone with me for an hour just to help me figure out how to do the ticketing split that would benefit the artist and the audience as well as pay the staff and air conditioning costs,” said Avila.

Flam is the co-owner and co-artistic director of Dynasty Typewriter, which is also homegrown. The comedy hub is located in Westlake, the neighborhood Flam’s grandmother grew up in. Los Angeles may be expansive, but it remains just as supportive as any small town — local businesses working in alliance.

“We don’t see it as competition when there’s other venues; it’s just more opportunity for comedians and artists to get stage time, and it’s ultimately better for everyone,” said Flam.

With more than 20 comedy shows a month, Baby Battista manages to showcase established comics while also celebrating new voices. This is evidenced in the aptly named Green Day Room. The green room and ode to Peltier’s favorite band can be found stage left. The punk band’s photos and album covers are scattered on the walls in addition to the signatures of performers.

This personalized touch evokes a sense of home. Encouraging someone to mark the wall with their name speaks to the sentiment, “This is yours too.” Among the signatures are Ever Mainard, Atsuko Okatsuka and Joe Mande (written in a heart), along with a doodle of a turkey and a smattering of “Happy Birthdays”.

One of the Sharpied names is Melissa Villaseñor, a stand-up comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum. After a couple of performances at Baby Battista, Villaseñor said, “The space has a welcoming and calming vibe, so it naturally helps me feel safe to be myself and to try new things.”

The Baby Battista stage underneath Nico’s wine bar in Atwater Village. (Callie Biggerstaff)

That safety is intentional.

“Top priority was to make this a place that was very inclusive to more comedians and a safe space for anyone to come in. I do tell everyone that I won’t tell them how to run their show unless I see a lineup that’s six comedians and five are men. Then I might hop in and ask, ‘Hey, what happened here? We’d love to see less of that. We’re a women-owned business, we should reflect that in our programming,’” said Avila.

The femme-led shows keep the Baby Battista stage busy. A staple of the previous business, Maggie Cannan and Lilliana Winkworth’s “Sad-Funny” is “a comedy show about things that make you sad.” Megan Koester, Anna Seregina and Alison Stevenson host “Loose,” a free, weekly stand-up show. Alice Polocoser and Juliet Prather lean into Baby Battista’s stylish ambience with their fashion-forward comedy show, “Alice and Juliet Try It On,” which turns the aisle into a catwalk.

The five open mics also maintain that kindness Avila and Peltier value.

“Open mics can really set the tone of a venue. The hosts define those spaces as safe spaces, a place to fail and mess up as long as no one is intentionally making it unsafe,” said Avila.

With a thoughtful curation of beer, wine, cocktails and small bites, some visitors begin as wine lovers and leave comedy fans. Avila emphasizes, “We’re a bar with a venue, not a venue with a bar.” In addition to comedy, Baby Battista hosts a slew of game nights, movie screenings, DJs and musicians — it’s Atwater Jazz Club’s home base.

“I’m so grateful that Atwater has taken us in, that the comedy world has taken us in. It’s both of our first times doing something like this — to be able to do it together is really special,” said Peltier.

A common goal shared between the comedian and the audience member is to feel less alone. The comedian shares a thought and hopes the audience gets it too. If the stars align — a joke hits — there forms a moment of community. To identify and hone in on a particular community, it helps to be a part of it.

“I take a lot of pride to walk out the front door at Nico’s and see the mountains we grew up on,” said Avila.

As the comedy scene of Los Angeles expands, its homegrown residents know just the right approach to keep audiences laughing or, at the very least, feeling at home. A bottle of pinot gets passed around friends as they laugh about the throes of modern dating. That’s a home.