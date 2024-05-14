Golf champ Rory McIlroy files for divorce after seven years of marriage

Rory McIlroy, who won the PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday, filed for divorce Monday in Florida.

Pro golfer Rory McIlroy filed for divorce from his wife of seven years a day after winning his 26th PGA Tour event and just as the PGA Championship is set to begin.

The 35-year-old filed his petition Monday in Palm Beach County, Fla., saying that his marriage to Erica McIlroy (née Stoll) is “irretrievably broken,” which is comparable to citing irreconcilable differences in a divorce petition filed in California. Erica was served with divorce papers Monday and has 20 days to respond.

The couple, who share a 3-year-old daughter, have a pre-marital agreement, which is also mentioned in the filing.

Advertisement

The four-time major champion and his wife first met in 2012 when Stoll worked the Ryder Cup event for the PGA. The golfer has credited her with helping him get a police escort so that he wouldn’t miss his tee time. McIlroy was dating and engaged to tennis star Caroline Wozniacki before he and Stoll struck up a romance. McIlroy and Wozniacki broke off their engagement in 2014, just days after sending out wedding invitations. That same year, he began dating Stoll. The two wed in 2017 during a lavish ceremony at Ashford Castle in County Mayo, Ireland, and welcomed their first child in 2020.

A representative for McIlroy declined to comment when reached Tuesday by The Times. In a statement issued to NBC and other outlets, McIlroy’s communications team “stressed Rory’s desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible.”

The two-time World Champion is scheduled to speak with the media Wednesday at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky ahead of the 106th PGA Championship this weekend.

Though ranked No. 2 in the world, McIlroy has one title that still eludes him: The Masters, played every spring in Augusta, Ga. This year the green jacket went to world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, while a frustrated McIlroy tied for 22nd place.