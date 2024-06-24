Advertisement
Love is all around: Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley, Elon’s ex, marry in lavish style

Thomas Brodie-Sangster in a plaid tuxedo jacket posing with Talulah Riley in a green-sequined dress
Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley met on the set of the Disney+ miniseries “Pistol” in 2021.
(Vianney Le Caer / Invision / Associated Press)
By Eva Hartman
Thomas Brodie-Sangster is in love — and there’s nothing he can do about it!

The “Love Actually” child star, 34, married actor Talulah Riley, 38, in a 14th-century church in the village of Anstey, England, over the weekend. The bride arrived in a horse-drawn carriage wearing an elegant white satin dress and lace-lined veil, while the groom opted for a blue suit, white scarf and floral waistcoat, according to photos obtained by The Sun.

The couple, who recently purchased a manor estate near the church, beamed while onlookers threw confetti as they exited together. Guests followed their carriage to the fields near their home, where the reception featured fairground rides including a merry-go-round, an onlooker told the outlet.

The couple met in 2021 on the set of the Disney+ miniseries “Pistol.” This is Brodie-Sangster’s first marriage. Riley was previously married to tech tycoon Elon Musk — twice.

Though the couple have yet to comment on their nuptials, Brodie-Sangster announced their engagement last July on his Instagram, cheekily noting, “Love is all around.”

Eva Hartman

Eva Hartman is a spring 2024 reporting intern with the Fast Break Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She is a senior at the University of Southern California studying international relations, where she has served as the news assignments editor and magazine editor at the Daily Trojan.

