Love is all around: Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley, Elon’s ex, marry in lavish style
Thomas Brodie-Sangster is in love — and there’s nothing he can do about it!
The “Love Actually” child star, 34, married actor Talulah Riley, 38, in a 14th-century church in the village of Anstey, England, over the weekend. The bride arrived in a horse-drawn carriage wearing an elegant white satin dress and lace-lined veil, while the groom opted for a blue suit, white scarf and floral waistcoat, according to photos obtained by The Sun.
Column: ‘Love Actually’ is like fruitcake: Love it or hate it (and I choose love), it’s here to stay
Why ‘Love Actually,’ subject of a Diane Sawyer anniversary reunion special Tuesday, has become the most divisive Christmas movie of all time.
The couple, who recently purchased a manor estate near the church, beamed while onlookers threw confetti as they exited together. Guests followed their carriage to the fields near their home, where the reception featured fairground rides including a merry-go-round, an onlooker told the outlet.
The couple met in 2021 on the set of the Disney+ miniseries “Pistol.” This is Brodie-Sangster’s first marriage. Riley was previously married to tech tycoon Elon Musk — twice.
Though the couple have yet to comment on their nuptials, Brodie-Sangster announced their engagement last July on his Instagram, cheekily noting, “Love is all around.”
Billionaire Elon Musk and actress Talulah Riley are making another attempt to end their second marriage.
More to Read
The biggest entertainment stories
Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.