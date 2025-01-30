‘All My Children’ actor Esta TerBlanche died accidentally after a fall, coroner says

Actor Esta TerBlanche, who appeared in 110 episodes of the long-running daytime drama “All My Children,” died last year at age 51.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner has unveiled additional details about the death of “All My Children” actor Esta TerBlanche, including her cause of death.

TerBlanche, a South African actor who also appeared in TV series “Spin City” and “Egoli: Place of Gold,” died of an intracranial hemorrhage or brain bleed in July, the coroner confirmed Wednesday in a statement. According to the medical examiner’s database, TerBlanche died after suffering “blunt force traumatic head injury likely due to a ground level fall.”

She also had a medical history of asthma, the coroner confirmed. Her death was ruled an accident.

Advertisement

TerBlanche was found unresponsive in her Los Angeles home on July 19, 2024. She was 51. At the time, publicist Lisa Rodrigo confirmed TerBlanche’s death, telling The Times via email she was “heartbroken” about her client.

“She was and always will be a beautiful soul who I will miss every day,” Rodrigo said. “I am proud to have known her and call her not only a client but a friend.”

TerBlanche was best known for her portrayal of Gillian Andrassy on “All My Children.” She joined the cast of the long-running daytime TV drama in 1997. After numerous dramatic twists and more than 100 episodes, TerBlanche exited the series in 2001 when her character died of a gunshot wound. She briefly returned to “All My Children” for a single episode in 2011 to portray a ghost version of her character.

Advertisement

Her credits also include hosting South Africa’s “K-T.V.” in the early 1990s, and acting in the series “The Syndicate” and the short “Germination.” She is survived by her father and her sister.

The medical examiner said Wednesday that it expects to complete its full report on TerBlanche’s death by the end of February.

Former Times intern Asia Moore contributed to this report.